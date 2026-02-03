Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – February 2026

So many fun pins to add to your collection!

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month, bring home colorful collectibles featuring:

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! February 2026 designs are available now and prices range from $21.99-$110.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

February 3, 2026

Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Pin Set | Disney Store

The Muppets Disney Park Day Collector's Cork Board with Kermit Pin | Disney Store

Deadpool 10th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store

Donald Duck Mardi Gras 2026 Pivot Pin – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Pixar Animation Studios 40 Years Pin Set 4 – Limited Edition



Belle Pin – Beauty and the Beast – Brush of Magic – Limited Edition

Hercules Pin – Brush of Magic – Limited Edition

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!