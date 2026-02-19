New Honest Kids Toy Story Collection Brings Fun to Bath Time
The Honest Company has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Disney, launching its first-ever dedicated kids' personal care line just in time to celebrate a major Pixar milestone.
What’s Happening:
- Launching in February 2026, the Pixar’s 40th Anniversary Tribute collection honors four decades of Pixar storytelling.
- Packaging features iconic characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.
- Products are available in a brand-new Orange Creamsicle scent or a Sensitive (Fragrance-Free) option for delicate skin.
- The full line is available at Walmart and Walmart.com.
- Expect to see the collection hit Amazon and other major retailers in March 2026.
Reach for the...Soap
- The collection consists of three core products:
2-in-1 Shampoo + Body Wash: A tear-free, dermatologist-tested formula made with naturally derived botanicals to cleanse from head to toe.
Super-Foaming Bubble Bath: Designed to create bubble fun without overdrying skin; MSRP ranges from $11.99–$12.99.
Face + Body Lotion: Provides up to 24 hours of moisture to keep skin soft and healthy-looking.
All products adhere to The Honest Standard, meaning they are hypoallergenic, PETA-certified, and made without parabens, phthalates, dyes, silicones, or synthetic fragrances.
Pixar’s 40th Anniversary Roadmap
Pixar Animation Studios is spending 2026 celebrating four decades of storytelling.
- February 3, 2026: The Official Founder's Day
- Pixar officially marked 40 years since the 1986 spin-off from Lucasfilm. The studio unveiled a new 40th Anniversary Logo inspired by the "Pixar Ball" (the Luxo ball), which has already begun appearing on merchandise and in-park displays.
- March 6, 2026: Hoppers
- Hoppers represents Pixar's commitment to creativity and new stories. The story follows a girl who "hops" her mind into a robotic beaver to go undercover in the animal kingdom. Technologically, this film pushes the limits of plush and organic texture rendering, moving away from the photorealism of Toy Story 4 into a more "stylized-organic" aesthetic.
- June 19, 2026: Toy Story 5
- The "Big One." Directed by Andrew Stanton, this installment tackles the conflict of Toys vs. Tech. The plot introduces "Lilypad," a tablet device (voiced by Greta Lee) that threatens traditional play. We covered the release of the latest trailer for Toy Story 5.
