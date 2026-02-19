New Honest Kids Toy Story Collection Brings Fun to Bath Time

Packaging featuring Woody, Buzz, and Jessie are coming to bathtime at Walmart and Amazon.

The Honest Company has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Disney, launching its first-ever dedicated kids' personal care line just in time to celebrate a major Pixar milestone.

What’s Happening:

Launching in February 2026, the Pixar's 40th Anniversary Tribute collection honors four decades of Pixar storytelling.

collection honors four decades of Pixar storytelling. Packaging features iconic characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.

Products are available in a brand-new Orange Creamsicle scent or a Sensitive (Fragrance-Free) option for delicate skin.

The full line is available at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Expect to see the collection hit Amazon and other major retailers in March 2026.

Reach for the...Soap

The collection consists of three core products:

2-in-1 Shampoo + Body Wash: A tear-free, dermatologist-tested formula made with naturally derived botanicals to cleanse from head to toe.

Super-Foaming Bubble Bath: Designed to create bubble fun without overdrying skin; MSRP ranges from $11.99–$12.99.

Face + Body Lotion: Provides up to 24 hours of moisture to keep skin soft and healthy-looking.

All products adhere to The Honest Standard, meaning they are hypoallergenic, PETA-certified, and made without parabens, phthalates, dyes, silicones, or synthetic fragrances.

Pixar’s 40th Anniversary Roadmap

Pixar Animation Studios is spending 2026 celebrating four decades of storytelling.

February 3, 2026: The Official Founder's Day Pixar officially marked 40 years since the 1986 spin-off from Lucasfilm. The studio unveiled a new 40th Anniversary Logo inspired by the "Pixar Ball" (the Luxo ball), which has already begun appearing on merchandise and in-park displays.

March 6, 2026: Hoppers Hoppers represents Pixar's commitment to creativity and new stories. The story follows a girl who "hops" her mind into a robotic beaver to go undercover in the animal kingdom. Technologically, this film pushes the limits of plush and organic texture rendering, moving away from the photorealism of Toy Story 4 into a more "stylized-organic" aesthetic.

June 19, 2026: Toy Story 5 The "Big One." Directed by Andrew Stanton, this installment tackles the conflict of Toys vs. Tech. The plot introduces "Lilypad," a tablet device (voiced by Greta Lee) that threatens traditional play. We covered the release of the latest trailer for Toy Story 5.



