Explore Pixar's Living Archives in Fascinating New Video "The Story Before Toy Story"

Pixar Animation Studios was officially founded 40 years ago today on February 3, 1986, when Steve Jobs purchased Lucasfilm's computer graphics department. And in celebration of the anniversary, Pixar has released a new video exploring "The Story Before Toy Story" in Pixar's Living Archives.

What's happening:

A new YouTube video from Pixar Animation Studios tells "The Story Before Toy Story" by exploring Pixar's Living Archives.

Featured in the video are the Archives' Senior Manager Juliet Roth, Senior Historian Christine Freeman, and Archivist Lauren Gaylord, among others.

Viewers will learn about the Living Archives, the history of Pixar, and the work that went into creating some of the most acclaimed and memorable animation of the past four decades. The video is viewable immediately below.

Watch The Story Before Toy Story | Pixar Archives:

More Pixar News: