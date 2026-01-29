Marked for History: National Film Registry Names 2025 Inductees with Several Disney-Owned Titles On List
The annual announcement has arrived, and we are now learning what titles (Disney or otherwise) have been inducted into the National Film Registry.
What’s Happening:
- As it happens every year, the Library of Congress has selected 25 new films that will be entered into the National Film Registry due to their cultural, historic, or aesthetic importance.
- Each year, the public can nominate titles for consideration, as long as those titles are at least ten years old. These selections represent those nominated in 2025, of which there were 7,559 titles for consideration. Nominations for next year will continue to be accepted until August 15, 2026.
- Among the titles this year are some from the silent era, dating back to 1896 through 1926, with the newest dating back to 2014 with Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.
- Animation fans will also be treated to another high-profile new addition, with the addition of Pixar Animation Studios’ The Incredibles.
- Additionally, other iconic Hollywood classics of the last half-century like The Karate Kid, Philadelphia, Glory, and the ‘90s classic, Clueless have also been inducted.
- While last year was light for Disney fans, with only one technicality landing them a title for 2024, this year there are a few. Prior to that, in recent years other big titles have been inducted, including Lady & The Tramp, The Little Mermaid, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, WALL-E, and Fox’s Home Alone.
The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Grand Budapest Hotel stands as one of Wes Anderson’s most successful films and demonstrates his own brand of unique craftsmanship, resulting in a visually striking and emotionally resonant story. As one of the most stylistically distinctive American filmmakers of the last half-century, Anderson uses historically accurate color and architecture to paint scenes to elicit nostalgia and longing from audiences, while at the same time weaving in political and social upheaval into the film. The film is an example of Anderson as a unique artist who uses whimsy, melancholy, innovative storytelling and a great deal of historical research, which is on display in this visually rich gem of a movie.
Frida
- Salma Hayek produced and starred in this biopic of Frida Kahlo, adapted from the book Frida: A Biography of Frida Kahlo by Hayden Herrera. The film explores Kahlo’s rise as an artist in Mexico City and the impact disability and chronic pain from an accident as a young adult had on her life and work. The film centers around her tumultuous and passionate relationships, most significantly with her husband, painter Diego Rivera (Alfred Molina). Directed by Julie Taymor, the film was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Actress. It won awards for Best Makeup and Best Original Score for Elliot Goldenthal, who also won a Golden Globe in the same category.
The Incredibles
- With an all-star cast and memorable soundtrack, this Academy Award-winning Pixar hit uses thrilling action sequences to tell the story of a family trying to live normal lives while hiding their superpowers. For the first time, Pixar hired an outside director, Brad Bird, who drew inspiration from spy films and comic books from the 1960s. The animation team developed a new design element to capture realistic human anatomy, hair, skin and clothing, which Pixar struggled with in early films like Toy Story. The sequel, Incredibles 2 was also a huge hit, and together, both films generated almost $2 billion at the box office.
2025 Inductees
- The Tramp and the Dog (1896)
- The Oath of the Sword (1914)
- The Maid of McMillan (1916)
- The Lady (1925)
- Sparrows (1926)
- Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)
- White Christmas (1954)
- High Society (1956)
- Brooklyn Bridge (1981)
- Say Amen, Somebody (1982)
- The Thing (1982)
- The Big Chill (1983)
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- Glory (1989)
- Philadelphia (1993)
- Before Sunrise (1995)
- Clueless (1995)
- The Truman Show (1998)
- Frida (2002)
- The Hours (2002)
- The Incredibles (2004)
- The Wrecking Crew (2008)
- Inception (2010)
- The Loving Story (2011)
- The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Pixar and the Registry:
- The Incredibles marks the third full-length feature film to be inducted into the National Film Registry.
- Toy Story was the first, largely due to it being historically significant as the first full-length computer animated film ever, followed by WALL-E, which was inducted in 2021.
- Outside of the full-length films, two of their shorts, Luxo Jr. (which is the inspiration behind the Pixar ball & lamp logo we know today) and Tin Toy, which contained some early computer animation of a human baby, are both also in the National Film Registry.
- The Incredibles was the sixth full-length feature from the studio, originally released back in 2004, directed by Brad Bird.
