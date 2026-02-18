Disney Cruise Line Shares More Details on Pixar Day at Sea's 2027 Return

Join your favorite Pixar pals for a truly adventurous day at sea, on select 5-night itineraries sailing to The Bahamas.

Last week, we learned that Pixar Day at Sea would be returning to the Disney Fantasy for sailings in 2027. Now, we have some more details about what guests can expect next year.

The popular Pixar Day at Sea, first introduced in 2023 , will be back for sailings in January 2027 aboard the Disney Fantasy.

first introduced in 2023 Specifically, these special sailings will take place on select five‑night sailings from Port Canaveral.

Pixar Day at Sea features playful character moments, creative activities, and ship-wide experiences inspired by fan‑favorite Pixar films.

Families enjoy a rootin’ tootin’ breakfast, a totally awesome pool party, themed activities and treats, and character encounters around every corner throughout a fun-filled day at sea that culminates with a Pixar Pals Celebration dance party and a deck show of incredible proportions.

A selection of new and returning offerings will bring Pixar stories to life in interactive ways: Inside Out Channel Your Emotions Silent DJ with Joy: Joy from Inside Out invites families to put on glowing headphones and join a colorful silent DJ experience that celebrates music, movement and shared happiness at sea. Wilderness Explorer’s Ship Shape Adventure: Young adventurers can take part in an upbeat, hands-on adventure inspired by Russell from Up, discovering new skills and celebrating each step of their Wilderness Explorer journey. Style on Parade with Edna Mode: Guests are encouraged to showcase their Pixar-inspired fashions on the runway for Edna Mode from The Incredibles, in a playful celebration of creativity and style.

The booking windows for these voyages open to the general public on Monday, February 23.

For more information and to book any of these itineraries, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

