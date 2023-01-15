Photos: Pixar Day at Sea Takes Over the Disney Fantasy with Speciality Food, Merchandise and Character Appearances

The first-ever Pixar Day at Sea sailings are currently taking place aboard the Disney Fantasy, and there’s a lot of fun Pixar-themed food, merchandise, and activities to be found throughout the ship. Let’s take a look at what’s taking place!

On select seven-night sailings through mid-March, families will encounter more Pixar characters than ever before during this day-long celebration, from meet-and-greet opportunities, dance and pool parties, family activities and an all-new nighttime spectacular.

Speciality Food and Drinks

We’ll begin with everyone’s favorite topic: food! There’s a lot of speciality Pixar-themed desserts available to purchase at the Sweet on You bakery. The Joyful Lemon Cupcake will spark happiness with its lemon sponge and vanilla crème frosting, while the Toy Story Letter Blocks (chocolate blocks filled with mixed candy) and the Sheriff Rice Krispy Treats Badge will make the perfect Pixar pick-me-up.

A special Pixar Day at Sea themed drink menu can be found at locations throughout the ship.

Characters and Decorations

Characters will abound during Pixar Day at Sea, including character greetings with some favorites from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles and Inside Out. The characters even have their own themed backdrops created just for these sailings. Be sure to keep your ears open for special ship-wide guest announcements from Dug, Dory (Finding Nemo), Edna Mode (The Incredibles) and Roz (Monsters, Inc.).

Perhaps the most controversial character appearance is that of The Incredibles as face characters (for the first time ever). What do you think of this change?

Special Pixar Day at Sea character banners can be found around the Cabanas buffet restaurant.

We spotted these fun Wall-E towel sculptures!

Even the iconic Disney Cruise Line horns get a Pixar makeover, playing samples of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” “Remember Me” and “The Incredibles Theme.”

The Pixar Day at Sea horns are all sounded in a row. #DisneyCruise #pixardayatsea pic.twitter.com/CYgT94xxxa — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 15, 2023

Pixar Day at Sea Merchandise

At the Buena Vista Theater, a variety of Pixar popcorn buckets and cups are available to purchase, from the Little Green Men of Toy Story to Tow Mater and more!

How can it be a special event without a limited pin release? This dangle pin retails for $17.99.

The same design, but with different characters, can be found on a keychain for $22.99.

This long sleeve shirt featuring The Incredibles costs $39.99.

This rather nice event T-Shirt retails for $29.99.

There’s also a youth tee featuring Woody and Buzz.

Finally, we have a Pixar Day at Sea magnet, which retails for $9.99.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the inaugural Pixar Day at Sea sailings aboard the Disney Fantasy!