3 Stages in 1: Imagineering Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Disney Destiny's Theatre
Places, everyone!
Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing a behind-the-curtain look at Disney Destiny’s incredible 3-in-1 stage design.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line boasts incredible live entertainment, including Broadway style shows.
- Built to host several productions aboard one ship, Walt Disney Imagineering is taking fans behind-the-curtain at the Disney Destiny’s incredible stage design.
- Shared in a new YouTube video called “How Does Disney Do This - Three Stages in ONE Theater?!,” the video is led by Disney’s scenic design team as they show off how sets are loaded onboard the ship, how they switch out the sets for their three different prosecutions that fill the theatre, and share the design challenges that Imagineering faces when building for the ship.
- Disney Destiny boasts three shows aboard the ship, including Broadway-style productions of Frozen and Hercules, and had to use tons of creativity to bring these stories to life.
- Check out the full video below!
Looking Towards Disney Adventure:
- Disney Cruise Line is preparing to launch their latest ship, the Disney Adventure, next month.
- The Singapore-based liner will bring guests on incredible adventures out at sea, but it has a unique story.
- Not only does it exist in its own class outside of the Dream and Wish classes, it also wasn’t completely built by The Walt Disney Company.
- Originally ordered in 2016 as the Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises, the ship’s construction abruptly halted in 2018 after financial issues prevented the ship from being complete.
- Come 2022, Disney purchased the ship for a mere $40 million.
- Disney has pumped an alleged $1.8 billion into the vessel to bring the iconic Disney magic to life aboard what was once meant to be a gambling ship.
- Disney also faced a unique challenge, introducing their first journey with no ports of call.
- The ship needed to be the destination and the journey, leading to Disney taking massive risks when creating the new ship.
- This includes the first Disney Castle at seas, the at sea theme park Marvel Landing, the teen and tween San Fransokyo Street club, and so much more.
- Guests will find the first ever roller coaster aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, as well as a The Lion King-themed fireworks show.
