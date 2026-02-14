Imagineers Sign the Final Steel Beam To Be Installed on the Encanto Show Building at Disney's Animal Kingdom
This marks a major milestone in the construction of the new attraction!
After Cast Members signed a steel beam for the future Encanto attraction coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom, Imagineers have now signed the final beam to be installed for the attraction's show building.
What's Happening:
- As the park gets ready for the new Tropical Americas themed section, replacing DinoLand U.S.A., cast members recently left their mark on a steel beam that will be installed in the upcoming Encanto-themed attraction that will be part of the new land.
- Now, nearly one month later, Walt Disney Imagineering shared via their Instagram that Imagineers have signed the final steel beam to be installed on the attraction's building – marking a major milestone in the construction progress.
- You can see the beam, and the Imagineers signing it, in the video below.
- Cast members at Disney California Adventure recently did the same thing to a steel beam that will be a part of the new Avengers Campus attractions currently under construction.
What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:
- Guests can anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace DinoLand U.S.A.
- The latter attraction, taking over from DINOSAUR, will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.
- A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
- Construction on the project officially commenced in January, following the closure of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.
- Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios inside Walt Disney Presents, guests can see a scale model of the new land.
- DinoLand U.S.A. completely closed earlier this month, as guests bade farewell to DINOSAUR and Restaurantosaurus.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
