Imagineers Sign the Final Steel Beam To Be Installed on the Encanto Show Building at Disney's Animal Kingdom

This marks a major milestone in the construction of the new attraction!

After Cast Members signed a steel beam for the future Encanto attraction coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom, Imagineers have now signed the final beam to be installed for the attraction's show building.

What's Happening:

  • As the park gets ready for the new Tropical Americas themed section, replacing DinoLand U.S.A., cast members recently left their mark on a steel beam that will be installed in the upcoming Encanto-themed attraction that will be part of the new land. 
  • Now, nearly one month later, Walt Disney Imagineering shared via their Instagram that Imagineers have signed the final steel beam to be installed on the attraction's building – marking a major milestone in the construction progress.
  • You can see the beam, and the Imagineers signing it, in the video below.

What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:

