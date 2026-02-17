Photos: Disney Adventure and Destiny Added to Disney Cruise Line Popcorn Buckets

The two newest ships in the DCL fleet are now featured on the popular souvenir.

As the Disney Adventure prepares for its maiden voyage, popcorn buckets aboard Disney Cruise Line have been updated to showcase both the Adventure and the Destiny.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place is currently on a magical adventure aboard the Disney Dream.

Enjoying the at-sea fun, we spotted an exciting change to Disney Cruise Line’s souvenir popcorn buckets, welcoming in the newest ship in the DCL fleet.

The Disney Adventure, which will begin sailing out of Singapore next month, as well as the Disney Destiny, are now the highlighted ships on the reusable container.

Featuring a porthole design, many of the DCL fleet are featured on the buckets, but the two largest now feature Disney’s newest.

Disney Destiny began sailing back in November as the newest Wish-class vessel on Bahamas and Caribbean cruises.

Disney Adventure is a unique ship, existing entirely in its own class, and will also be the largest DCL ship ever and number 11 in the entire world!

Guests aboard Disney Cruise Line can now pick up these updated souvenir popcorn buckets.

The Story of Disney Adventure:

The Disney Adventure is set to become the most unique ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Not only does it exist in its own class outside of the Dream and Wish classes, it also wasn’t completely built by The Walt Disney Company.

Originally ordered in 2016 as the Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises, the ship’s construction abruptly halted in 2018 after financial issues prevented the ship from being complete.

Come 2022, Disney purchased the ship for a mere $40 million.

Disney has pumped an alleged $1.8 billion into the vessel to bring the iconic Disney magic to life aboard what was once meant to be a gambling ship.

Disney also faced a unique challenge, introducing their first journey with no ports of call.

The ship needed to be the destination and the journey, leading to Disney taking massive risks when creating the new ship.

This includes the first Disney Castle at seas, the at sea theme park Marvel Landing, the teen and tween San Fransokyo Street club, and so much more.

Guests will find the first ever roller coaster aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, as well as a The Lion King-themed fireworks show.

