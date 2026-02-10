Marvel Day at Sea Returns to the Disney Magic for Summer 2027 Sailings

Set sail through the heart of the Marvel Universe and take a stand with epic Super Heroes aboard the Disney Magic!
In revealing their Summer 2027 itinerariesDisney Cruise Line revealed that Marvel Day at Sea will be returning to the Disney Magic next summer.

  • The popular Marvel Day at Sea, which has been a part of Disney Cruise Line for a number of years now, will be back for summer sailings in 2027 aboard the Disney Magic.
  • Specifically, these sailings take place on select 4 and 5-night cruises from Galveston, Texas to the Western Caribbean.
  • In 2027, for the first time, Marvel Day at Sea will also be featured on two seven‑night itineraries visiting The Bahamas.
  • During Marvel Day at Sea, you'll set sail through the heart of the Marvel Universe and take a stand with epic Super Heroes like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther and Thor as they face off against formidable villains like Loki.
  • Action packed activities, thrilling entertainment, and heroic character encounters await guests during this special sailing.
  • The booking windows for these voyages open to the general public on Monday, February 23.
  • Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members get early access to these bookings, based on their tier, starting as early as Monday, February 16. 
  • Also returning for Summer 2027 is the equally-as-popular Pixar Day at Sea.
  • For more information and to book any of these itineraries, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

