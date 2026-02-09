Disney Adventure Makes Historic Los Angeles Arrival on Global Trek to Singapore
The horizon of the West Coast just got a bit more magical as the Disney Adventure officially arrived in Los Angeles, completing a record-breaking leg of its global repositioning voyage.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Adventure has successfully navigated the Panama Canal, setting a new milestone as the largest passenger vessel to ever transit the waterway.
- The ship is currently in the midst of a two-month odyssey originating in Germany and concluding in its new homeport of Singapore.
- Cast and crew are currently finalizing preparations for the ship's official maiden voyage, scheduled for March 10.
- After its brief stay in Los Angeles, the ship will cross the Pacific Ocean with a scheduled stop in Tokyo before reaching Southeast Asia.
- This transit showcases the sheer scale of the Disney Adventure, which is significantly larger than previous Disney Cruise Line ships.
What They're Saying:
- Joe Schott, president, Disney Signature Experiences: “As we near the maiden voyage of the Disney Adventure, excitement continues to build with our crew and future guests. This ship brings immersive Disney storytelling to new audiences, and our arrival in Los Angeles marks one more milestone as we put the finishing touches on an experience that will soon set sail from Singapore.”
Engineering a Giant: The Disney Adventure
- The Disney Adventure is a "Global Class" vessel, originally conceived under a different cruise line before being acquired and reimagined by Disney.
- At approximately 208,000 gross tons, it nearly doubles the size of the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.
- Unlike its sister ships, the Adventure is specifically designed for the Singapore market, featuring localized dining and entertainment options that differ from the Bahamian or European itineraries.
- The vessel utilizes advanced sustainable technology to optimize fuel efficiency during its transoceanic crossings.
About the Panama Canal Transit:
- The Disney Adventure utilized the Expanded Canal locks (Cocoli and Agua Clara), which were completed in 2016 to accommodate vessels of this gargantuan width and length.
- Large cruise ships of this displacement can pay upwards of $500,000 to $1,000,000 in transit fees for a single passage through the canal.
- Before the Adventure, the Disney Wonder was the frequent guest of the Canal, being the only original Disney ship small enough to fit through the Panamax locks without significant clearance issues.
- To put the scale in perspective, the Disney Adventure is roughly 1,122 feet long (nearly the length of three and a half football fields) navigating a canal that was originally designed for ships half that size.
