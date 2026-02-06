Disney Adventure Stateroom Magnet Set Features Captain Mickey & Friends in High-Seas Style
New merchandise setting the tone for Disney Cruise Line's newest Singapore-based vessel.
The Disney Adventure is preparing to set sail from Singapore, and Disney just revealed a stateroom magnet set that will be available onboard.
What’s Happening:
- A new Stateroom Magnet Set has been unveiled, exclusive to the Disney Adventure.
- This set is designed specifically for guests to participate in the beloved Disney Cruise Line tradition of decorating their magnetic stateroom doors.
- The set features a robust lineup of characters in the Disney Adventure specific nautical attire:
- Captain Mickey & Captain Minnie: Both are depicted in their new crisp blue and white uniforms with gold accents and peaked caps.
- Donald & Daisy: Donald sports a red-and-white striped deckhand shirt, while Daisy matches in a red-and-white striped dress with a blue bow.
- Goofy: Featured in a casual red-and-white striped tee.
- Chip & Dale: The duo appears in adorable matching sailor collars and hats.
- The set includes a large magnet of the Disney Adventure bow (featuring the official logo), a stylized castle magnet and a decorative archway frame.
- This merchandise aligns with the upcoming maiden voyage of the Disney Adventure.
About Fish Extenders and the Art of Door Décor
- While Disney now sells official magnet sets like the one above, the tradition of decorating stateroom doors was entirely invented by fans.
- The practice began on fan forums around 2005. Early cruisers realized the small metal fish (or sea horse) next to the stateroom door (designed to hold messages from the crew) could be used to hang pockets.
- These hanging pockets became known as Fish Extenders.
- Guests would organize gift exchanges prior to sailing, dropping small trinkets into the pockets of other participating cabins.
- As the Fish Extender groups grew, the creativity spilled onto the doors themselves. Because the doors on the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder are metal, guests began using magnets to create elaborate scenes, identify family members, or celebrate birthdays.
- Disney Cruise Line officially acknowledges this tradition but enforces strict rules to protect the ships. Tape and adhesives are banned (hence the official magnetic set above), and over-the-door hangers are prohibited to prevent scratching the paint.
- It's worth noting for high-end travelers that Concierge staterooms on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy often have wooden veneers, rendering them non-magnetic—a "gotcha" moment for unprepared decorators.
