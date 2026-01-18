Directive: Get A Sneak Peek of the New Walt Disney Theater Aboard the Disney Adventure and Their Unique New Show

As we get closer to the grand debut of the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure, we’re getting a quick glimpse of one of the new entertainment offerings that guests can experience onboard.

What’s Happening:

Thanks to a new video, we’re getting our first peek inside the new Walt Disney Theater aboard the new Disney Adventure, the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

For fans of the cruise line, this marks one of the first looks INSIDE the new ship, which was a surprise addition to the fleet, after being acquired from a bankrupted company mid-build, with Disney investing to make the massive megaship their own, and reportedly spending more on the re-design than they originally planned.

Now, we’re getting that glimpse of this ship’s Walt Disney Theater, located on each ship in the fleet and serving as the home of the Broadway-caliber productions that take place on each voyage.

Immediately, Disney Cruise Line devotees may realize that the Walt Disney Theater entrance features a sign that is not carved or dimensional, instead featuring a flat panel sign over the doors. This could likely be an alternate entrance, or one of several.

Compare this to the Disney Wish, which features a layered, dimensional sign, with each letter its own fixture.

Along with the first peek inside the theater, we also get to see a quick glimpse of the new theatrical production, “Remember,” which will be unique to the Disney Adventure when it makes its maiden voyage in March.

Check out the full peek in the video below.

“Remember,” unique to the Walt Disney Theater aboard the Disney Adventure, is said to be a heartfelt tale of love and longing. The show stars WALL-E and EVE from the Pixar Animation Studios hit film, WALL-E, along with a colorful supporting cast. After an unexpected reboot of EVE, WALL-E will call on heroes from Pixar’s Coco, and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, and other classic films to help restore his loved one through the power of music, hope and treasured memories.

“Remember” will also be joined by another Disney Cruise Line favorite performance, Seas the Adventure, as part of the entertainment lineup aboard the Disney Adventure in the Walt Disney Theatre.

Making her maiden voyage on March 10, 2026, the Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia. Singapore’s strategic location, world-class air connectivity, and port infrastructure make it a thriving cruise hub in Asia. As part of a collaborative effort between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, the Disney Adventure will operate from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore for a minimum of five years, underlining the long-term commitment to this partnership and the Asian cruise market.

Currently, the ship is off of the Florida coast, going back and forth through Disney’s home in Port Canaveral and out to sea or the Bahamas getting their crew ready, before heading south through the Panama Canal, and heading to its home port in Singapore for its maiden voyage.

For more information about the Disney Adventure, or how to take a voyage aboard any ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.