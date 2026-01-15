Disney Adventure Arrives in Port Canaveral Ahead of Its Maiden Voyage from Singapore

The latest and biggest Disney Cruise Line ship arrived at Disney's main port of call this morning.
Before the Disney Adventure makes its way to Singapore for its maiden voyage, this morning, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship arrived in Port Canaveral.

What's Happening:

  • The Disney Adventure arrived in Port Canaveral, Florida today, one of Disney Cruise Line's main ports, ahead of its maiden voyage in Singapore on March 10, 2026. 
  • Disney shared a couple of photos of the moment, aided by Captain Mickey and Minnie.

  • Over the last week, lucky Disney fans traveling aboard other ships, such as the also new Disney Destiny, were able to spot the Disney Adventure off in the distance.

  • The Adventure was also spotted right next to the Disney Fantasy.

More on the Disney Adventure:

