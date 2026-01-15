Disney Adventure Arrives in Port Canaveral Ahead of Its Maiden Voyage from Singapore
The latest and biggest Disney Cruise Line ship arrived at Disney's main port of call this morning.
Before the Disney Adventure makes its way to Singapore for its maiden voyage, this morning, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship arrived in Port Canaveral.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Adventure arrived in Port Canaveral, Florida today, one of Disney Cruise Line's main ports, ahead of its maiden voyage in Singapore on March 10, 2026.
- Disney shared a couple of photos of the moment, aided by Captain Mickey and Minnie.
- Over the last week, lucky Disney fans traveling aboard other ships, such as the also new Disney Destiny, were able to spot the Disney Adventure off in the distance.
- The Adventure was also spotted right next to the Disney Fantasy.
More on the Disney Adventure:
- The Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line set to sail out of Singapore, and will set sail on its postponed maiden voyage on March 10, 2026.
- Notably, the ship will also feature several unique elements as it was not initially commissioned by Disney Cruise Line.
- One such unique feature is Disney Cruise Line’s first roller coaster at-sea.
- Plus, the ship will even have its own comic book!
- Duffy and Friends will make their Disney Cruise Line debut on the Disney Adventure, appearing in their own stage show and even getting a dedicated merchandise location.
- We recently learned that the ship's budget had ballooned to nearly double its initial cost.
- You can learn more about the ship and its progress on our Disney Adventure Project Tracker.
