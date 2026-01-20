Marvel Editor-In-Chief Reveals More About Inaugural Comic Available Only on Disney Adventure
The latest Disney ship is ready to offer one of the most unique items
The Disney Adventure is on approach, and we’re getting a special look into the creation of a special new commemorative piece of merchandise that guests can get onboard.
What’s Happening:
- As we get closer to the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Adventure - the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet - we’re also learning more about a special comic that guests aboard the ship will have the opportunity to get their hands on.
- In a new video, we are joined by C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics, who shares more about the first issue of AMAZING ADVENTURES - an authentic Marvel Comic created just for the new ship.
- Available during the first year that the Disney Adventure will be sailing, the comic features Marvel Heroes, as well as local heroes from around where the ship is homeported in Singapore.
- Check it out in the video below.
- In the video, Cebulski shares that the comic will be available during the first year of sailings, when it was previously reported that the new comic will be given to all guests during the first month of sailings aboard the Disney Adventure - leading us to believe that it will then be on sale aboard the new vessel after that period.
- Marvel will have quite a large presence on the new ship, with a portion of one of the upper decks dedicated to a completely themed Marvel neighborhood called “Marvel Landing.”
- There, guests can find actual attractions for the first time aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, including an 820 foot long roller coaster, Ironcycle Test Run.
- Pym Quantum Racers will find guests steering modified mini-cars through an oversized toy set and Groot Galaxy Spin will take guests for a fun ride aboard a Nova Corp Bass Jumper, all set to an awesome mix of music.
- Elsewhere, guests will be able to get in on all the superhero fun with a makeover at the Marvel Style Studio, where kids and adults will be able to be styled up like favorite heroes including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Thor, and more. This space will also transform into an adults-only lounge at select times during the cruise, with bookable beverage tasting experiences.
