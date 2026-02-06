Disney Cruise Line Teases New Sailings Coming to the UK
The Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion continues as a teaser hints at a massive new addition for British shores.
Disney Cruise Line has made waves with a social media teaser suggesting that a Wish-class vessel is officially heading to the United Kingdom!
What’s Happening:
- A recent teaser from the @disneyparksuk Instagram features the iconic red funnel of a Wish-class ship set against a Union Jack backdrop, accompanied by the caption: "In a land (not so) far, far away. Something magical is coming..."
- This class of ship includes the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and the recently launched Disney Destiny. These ships are powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and are approximately 144,000 gross tons.
- If a Wish-class ship arrives in the UK, guests can expect high-tech rotational dining experiences like Worlds of Marvel, the 1923 Hollywood-themed restaurant, and theatrical venues inspired by Frozen or The Lion King.
- While the Disney Dream and Disney Magic have traditionally serviced the UK out of Southampton, the arrival of a Wish-class ship marks a significant upgrade in capacity and modern amenities for the European market.
- Official itineraries and booking dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. We'll be sure to catch it when they arrive.
- We recently reviewed the latest Wish-class ship, the Disney Destiny.
A Heritage of Magic at Sea: The UK Connection
- The Magical Cruise Company, Limited (the legal entity behind Disney Cruise Line) was actually incorporated in London, England, in 1996.
- Even though the operational headquarters are in Florida, the birth certificate of the fleet is British.
- Disney’s history with UK cruising transitioned from seasonal Mediterranean visits to dedicated Disney Magic at Sea staycation sailings, which became a staple for local fans.
- By bringing a Wish-class ship to these waters, Disney is acknowledging the massive growth of the UK fan base.
