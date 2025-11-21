Review: Does the Disney Destiny Deliver or Disappoint?

The Disney Destiny is the third ship in the Wish-class for Disney Cruise Line. I’ve personally sailed on all of Disney’s ships except the Treasure, and while the Wish has been much maligned by many long-time Disney cruisers, it ended up becoming my favorite. The Destiny takes everything I loved about the Wish and builds on it with new dining and entertainment concepts I haven’t seen anywhere else. Does it work? Let’s find out.

I experienced the Destiny on a three-night media preview cruise (thanks, Disney) with a day at sea and a stop at Castaway Cay. The ship appeared fully complete, with only the occasional area reserved for interviews or filming, and we were able to enjoy every venue and show as regular guests will. The sailing was noticeably under capacity and featured far fewer children than a typical voyage, but the day-to-day operation, entertainment, and flow of the ship felt authentic to how the Destiny will run once she enters service.

From the moment you step into the Grand Hall, the Heroes and Villains theme is unmistakable. The centerpiece is a striking Black Panther statue accompanied by a sleek panther, and the chandelier above (designed to resemble vibranium) immediately sets the Destiny apart from her sister ships. Throughout the voyage, the Grand Hall transforms through dramatic lighting effects that shift its entire personality, at times making it feel like the regal home of a hero and at others like the shadowy domain of Loki or Maleficent.

That extends beautifully into the ship’s artwork. Nearly every piece reinforces the hero/villain dynamic. Staterooms are themed around iconic heroes such as The Incredibles or Hercules. The elevator lobbies feature exquisite carpets — Sorcerer Mickey in the “hero” elevators and Maleficent in the “villain” ones — and the graphic design is so striking it’s worth detouring just to take a closer look. Throughout the hallways and stairwells, you’re treated to murals and paintings that feel curated rather than merely decorative, giving parts of the Destiny the atmosphere of an art museum.

The theme carries straight into the ship’s entertainment — not just through standard character appearances, but through interactions that feel unexpected, and surprisingly intimate. These aren’t the typical cruise-ship meet-and-greets. Instead, the Destiny offers moments that unfold like little scenes, the kind of improvised character work from the now-closed Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. It’s clear that that experiment was an influence on the Destiny.

The best example of this is Dr. Facilier’s Parlor, an intimate encounter for about ten guests at a time. You sit with the Shadow Man himself as he tests the group to see whether one of us might possess “the gift.” What follows is a close-up magic experience — but performed entirely in character, with Facilier’s charm, menace, and sly wit driving the energy of the room. It’s so refreshingly different from anything I’ve ever seen on land or sea that it instantly became my favorite thing on board. I have a feeling it will become one of the Destiny’s true hidden gems. The fact that they allow NO photography or videotaping will only enhance the mystery.

Other villain-centric offerings continue that immersive energy. Under Her Spell: A Maleficent Encounter makes brilliant use of the venue’s atmospheric effects, creating a moment that feels part show and part character encounter. Over in De Vil's (which I didn’t personally see but talked to others), guests are enlisted to help compose a song, which is then performed for Cruella herself. These experiences are genuinely interactive.

Holding all of this together are the ship’s roaming hosts, Zayah and Gamble. They wander the ship throughout the voyage, popping up in hallways, lounges, and shows for quick, hilarious interactions. They also anchor some of the more structured experiences too, including a Sleeping Beauty storytelling session where guests take on key roles (it was hilarious — maybe my second favorite show on the ship), and The Legend of Loki in the Grand Hall that blends improv, audience participation, and the villain himself. They act as the ship’s connective tissue — recurring personalities who make the Destiny feel like a story you’re living in, not just a ship you're walking through.

The Destiny’s showcase stage production in the Walt Disney Theatre is Hercules, and it’s spectacular. The creative team leans even further into the gospel and soul influences that already define the film’s soundtrack, creating a show that feels both familiar and newly electrified. The energy is high from the very first number, and the staging is ambitious. The Hydra sequence in particular is a standout — an intricate bit of puppetry that feels grander than anything you’d expect on a moving ship, including an unforgettable effect I won’t spoil. The introduction of full exoskeleton rigs for some performers marks a first for a Disney show and pushes the show into an entirely new visual tier. It’s easily one of the best productions in the fleet.

I also took the opportunity to see Frozen: A Musical Spectacular for the first time. While not exclusive to the Destiny, it instantly joined the top tier of Disney Cruise Line shows for me. A friend who has seen Frozen in every incarnation says it’s by far the best version of the story — even including Frozen on Broadway.

Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King, the Destiny’s new dining-and-show experience, was another highlight. In the tradition of Coco on the Treasure and Frozen on the Wish, this offering blends storytelling with dinner — but this time through the lens of African storytellers, live drummers, powerful vocalists, and an absolutely mesmerizing dancer who elevates the entire experience. The flow of the show with the meal is sometimes awkward as it usually is in this venue, but overall it was immersive, heartfelt and it worked. The one caveat is that, unlike Coco and Frozen, there are no characters present. I personally didn’t miss them, but I do wonder whether younger guests — especially those seated farther from the stage — might miss seeing familiar faces.

Even aside from the entertainment, Pride Lands is now my favorite Disney Cruise Line restaurant. I’m a vegetarian, so I wanted to try both vegetarian entrées: Baked Mushroom and Lentil Bobotie and Vegetable Tagine. I expected to like one and focus on it, but both were amazing. It’s wonderful to have multiple vegetarian entrées that aren’t pasta or cheese-based, so I stuffed my face with as much as I could. I’ve also heard raves for the Pan-seared Berbere Spiced Roasted Chicken and, especially, the Peri-Peri Shrimp.

The Destiny also continues the tradition of themed lounges that add a tremendous amount of personality to the ship. The Haunted Mansion Parlor, which originated on the Treasure but was new to me, is a spectacle. It's richly detailed, atmospheric, special-effects-laden, and miles ahead of the Hyperspace Lounge on the Wish. Cask and Cannon, a smaller Pirates of the Caribbean–themed venue that also serves food, is packed with Easter eggs for fans of the classic attraction (and, to a lesser extent, the film series). And The Sanctum, inspired by Doctor Strange, is a worthy successor to The Bayou on the Wish, especially if you’re a Marvel fan (without putting off those who aren’t). All three lounges feature visually inventive cocktails — the kind that are as entertaining to watch being made and served as they are to drink — even if you’re not the one ordering them.

Most of this review has focused on the entertainment, and that’s intentional. It’s what truly sets the Destiny apart for me. All the traditional cruise-ship amenities I love, that made cruising my favorite way to do Disney, are still here. The family pool pods on the upper deck are still divisive, but I love them. The adult pool area is still too small, but the infinity pool on the back of the ship, when it’s not overcrowded, is superior to any on the Classic or Dream class of ships. I still wish these ships had their own dedicated adult area like the Classic and Dream classes, especially when the more adult shows are going on. The kids and teen spaces are largely unchanged and still the best to be found at sea. The food at the main dining rooms, buffet, and quick service are all above average in my opinion.

The entertainment staff and the activities they host (trivia, Match Your Mate, etc.) remain spectacular (👋 Dominique spelled Beyonce), especially when enlisted to help with things like Under Her Spell and Dr. Facilier’s Parlor, where they get to do some acting. The cast in general remain very attentive and efficient, but I do wonder if the need to staff so many ships has forced Disney to alter their standards a bit, as I feel they’re generally not as friendly and “Disney-like” as I’ve experienced in the past.

But the entertainment - especially the character-driven experiences - is operating on an entirely different level on the Destiny. It’s richer, more inventive, more interactive, and more cohesive than anything I’ve experienced at Disney before, on land or sea. Paired with a ship I already loved and the experience of cruising in general, the Destiny has easily become my favorite Disney cruise ship and my new favorite way to do Disney.

