Video: Watch the Disney Destiny Grand Hall Character Shows

From the mystical rhythms of Wakanda to a comedic retelling of a classic fairy tale, the Grand Hall becomes a stage for adventure.

Disney Cruise Line's newest vessel, the Disney Destiny, has sailed into the hearts of Disney fans, and at the core of its thematic experience is the majestic Grand Hall. True to the ship's theme of "Heroes and Villains," the Grand Hall transforms into a dynamic theatrical space that hosts a revolving set of highly-interactive productions.

What’s Happening:

The Grand Hall is home to distinct shows that transform the space into a dynamic stage multiple times throughout the cruise.

These theatrical experiences include high levels of audience participation, a focus on famous characters and a unifying thread around the themes of strength, choice, and destiny.

The rotational programming ties into the ship's overarching narrative of embarking on your own heroic journey.

The Shows

Sounds of Wakanda, is a vibrant musical celebration of the culture and rhythm of the Black Panther's homeland. The performance dives into the specific musical traditions of Wakandan communities, such as the Border Community's talking drum and the Mining Community's vibranium-inspired melodies. Guests are invited to join in, creating their own unique rhythms and adding their voices to the powerful and diverse sounds of the kingdom.

Celebration of the King initially begins as an honorable tribute to King T'Challa/Black Panther, but is hilariously hijacked by the God of Mischief, Loki, who declares the celebration is for him, King Loki. Loki demands "adoration" from the audience, challenging them to create songs and dances in his honor. The rightful King T'Challa eventually arrives, confronting Loki and sharing words of strength and compassion before personally greeting the gathered crowd.

Sleeping Beauty: A Mostly Accurate Tale is presented by traveling show hosts Doc Gamble and Zia. This highly meta and humorous take on the classic story enlists guests to play key roles like King Stefan and Prince Phillip. The show covers the main plot, from the fairy's gifts to the battle with the Dragon, ultimately concluding that true love is powerful, even if it needs to be enhanced by the love and appreciation of the audience. The entire performance is frequently and dramatically interrupted by the evil fairy Maleficent, who makes a grand appearance to disrupt the tale.

Destiny Discovered is a heartwarming send-off, with the hosts reflecting on the journey and the meaning of heroism and villainy. They encourage guests to understand that true destiny is found in the choices they make, noting that the stories experienced together help connect them to who they are meant to be.

Go Beyond: The Disney Destiny's Narrative of Choice

The shows inside the Grand Hall are the theatrical heart of a much larger, unifying narrative that permeates the entire Disney Destiny cruise ship.

The Disney Destiny centers on the universal theme of "Heroes and Villains," celebrating the legendary stories and difficult choices that define both.

The Grand Hall shows all tie into the theme. Celebration of the King directly contrasts the noble hero (T'Challa) with the self-serving trickster (Loki), while Sleeping Beauty: A Mostly Accurate Tale demonstrates how even a fairytale's plot is driven by the choices of a hero (Phillip) and a villain (Maleficent). Even the cultural showcase of Sounds of Wakanda highlights the deep-rooted community strength that grounds a hero like Black Panther.

The shows combine to bring a message to guests to actively consider their own "destiny" and the power of choice, making the cruise itself an exercise in personal storytelling.

This is part of the many offerings onboard and we have full coverage of the Disney Destiny preview cruise.

As we continue to explore the ship, be sure to check out our coverage so far: