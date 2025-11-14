Photos/Video: "Under Her Spell: A Maleficent Encounter" on the Disney Destiny

Meet the ultimate Disney villain in this spellbinding interactive show at Saga on the Disney Destiny.

Cruisers aboard the Disney Destiny can step into a spellbinding encounter with one of Disney’s most legendary villains. Under Her Spell: A Maleficent Encounter offers guests a chance to meet Maleficent herself in a theatrical, interactive experience that’s both thrilling and immersive.







The experience takes place in Saga, the Disney Destiny’s two-story entertainment hub located on decks 4 and 5 near the Grand Hall. By day, Saga hosts family-friendly shows, musical performances, and interactive activities, transforming by night into a chic adults-only lounge, but for this special experience, it’s all about magic and mischief.









Guests are seated as the event begins with a dramatic entrance. Maleficent is introduced by her loyal henchman through the venue’s video wall, setting the stage for her commanding presence.









The show portion runs approximately 15 minutes, during which she engages directly with the audience, casting her dark charm and bringing her iconic villainy to life in an unforgettable cruise experience.

Check out our video of this entertaining and immersive experience aboard the Disney Destiny.









