Video: Deadpool Makes His Mark on Disney Destiny's "With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show"

Check out our video of the full show, which goes over Marvel history from a skewed perspective.

Among the many brand new entertainment offerings Laughing Place was able to see on the Disney Destiny this week is With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show, which takes an irreverent look at many of Marvel's beloved heroes - one of whom, Deadpool, actually eventually shows up with some thoughts of his own.

What's Happening:

Held in the Saga entertainment lounge, With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show is aimed at adult fans, with a bit more innuendo than you might find in your average all-ages Disney Cruise Line show.

The show is one of the places you'll find Zayah and Gamble, two original characters who are part of the entertainment on the Destiny and who host With Great Power.

In the show, Zayah and Gamble go over big moments in the history of Marvel characters like Captain America, Iron Man, raw Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, Thor, and Doctor Strange, with the use of humorously low-budget props (including cheap, store bought plastic masks), homemade sound effects, and sight gags to bring the stories to life.

One funny moment involves the portion devoted to Spider-Man, where they make reference to the tricky legal nature of the character and his screen rights being held by Sony, as they insist this recreation is comic book-inspired, not based on the movies.

And then there's the Merc with a Mouth himself, Deadpool, who actually shows up via video during the course of the show. And being Deadpool, obviously he's going to acknowledge and poke fun at his pre-recorded status.