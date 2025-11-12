Video: Watch the Complete "Sounds of Wakanda" Show on the Disney Destiny

This new interactive performance brings the music and culture of Black Panther's nation to the Grand Hall of Disney Cruise Line's newest ship.

Guests sailing on the brand-new Disney Destiny, the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, are being treated to a vibrant new entertainment offering. Sounds of Wakanda, an immersive and rhythmic musical performance, has debuted in the ship's Grand Hall, welcoming guests into the world of the Black Panther!



What’s Happening:

The Grand Hall of the Disney Destiny hosts The Sounds of Wakanda show, a celebration of Wakandan culture, music, and unity.

The show is led by a host who is joined by a trio of talented percussionists.

They gather in the Grand Hall to share the music and culture of their nation with the ship's guests.

Sha explains how the instruments are inspired by the different communities of Wakanda This includes the tama (or talking drum) used by the border community melodies that evoke the vibranium of the mining community and the natural, wooden percussion of the Jabari mountain community

The performers invite "strong warriors" from the audience to come forward and learn to play different rhythms and create sounds, such as the wind and rain

For the finale, the entire audience is divided into sections, each given a unique rhythm or vocal part to perform. The performers then lead everyone in a combined song, demonstrating how the separate communities can come together to "create something truly special"

You can watch the full performance below:

More Marvel at Sea

The "Sounds of Wakanda" performance is just one piece of the heroic story unfolding on the Disney Destiny.

Guests can also experience the Worlds of Marvel dining adventure, featuring Ant-Man, The Wasp, and a host of other heroes in an interactive dinner show.

Throughout the cruise, guests have opportunities to meet and train with Marvel Super Heroes like Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, and Spider-Man.

More Disney Destiny

About the Music of Wakanda

The "Sounds of Wakanda" show draws its inspiration from one of the most celebrated and unique soundtracks in film history:

The original score for Marvel Studios' Black Panther was composed by Ludwig Göransson. To create an authentic sound, Göransson traveled to Senegal, where he studied and recorded with local musicians.

The score is a masterful blend of traditional African instrumentation and a classic Western orchestra. Key instruments you hear in the film (and in the "Sounds of Wakanda" show) include the talking drum which can be used to mimic human speech.

The Black Panther score was a global phenomenon, earning Göransson the Academy Award and the Grammy Award for Best Original Score. Its cultural impact was immense, bringing sounds and musical traditions to a global audience that had never heard them before.