Photos: Step Into Saga, A Black Panther-Inspired Lounge on the Disney Destiny

Step into a world where Black Panther-inspired detail and design meets cruise-ship entertainment! Saga is a two-story lounge on the Disney Destiny that transforms from a family-friendly performance venue by day to a sleek adults-only lounge by night.





Saga is located just off the Grand Hall on Decks 4 and 5 of the Disney Destiny, making it a central hub for entertainment and relaxation.









During the day, the space hosts musical performances, comedy acts, game shows, trivia, and interactive activities for the whole family. With interactive engagement built in, Saga keeps kids entertained while parents relax nearby.









Once the sun sets, Saga transitions into an adults-exclusive venue with a full bar, DJ sets or live performances, and themed décor that gives grown-ups their own stylish retreat at sea.









The design of Saga draws subtle inspiration from Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda—mirroring the rich textures, bold architectural lines, and metallic accents seen in the film. Dramatic details like layered wall patterns, rich purple and silver accents, and lighting that evokes the spirit of Vibranium and the advanced culture of Wakanda—all integrated into the entertainment concept of the space.





As with all venues on the Disney Destiny, arriving early for popular shows and activities helps—especially in a multi-function space like Saga, where seating may fill up quickly. Entertainment schedules in Saga (and all lounges aboard the Disney Destiny) are subject to change; check the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app once you’re on board.





