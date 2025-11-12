Photos: The Stunning Art and Decor of the Decks of the New Disney Destiny

Fortunately there is an Art on Demand system because some of this stuff HAS to come home.

We are on board the Disney Destiny for a special preview ahead of the ship’s maiden voyage on November 20th, we are checking out some of the beautiful and stunning artwork displayed around the ship, some of which can even be found beneath our feet. With the ship's theme celebrating all things heroes and villains, the art features exactly that throughout - portraits of some of Disney's greatest heroes and some of their biggest baddies. Most of the art we found throughout Decks 3, 4, and 5, adorning the walls and here, we've rounded up some of our favorites.

Majestic carpet can be found at the landing leading up to some of Deck 4’s elevators, one featuring the symbol of the Gods as seen in Hercules, leading up (for some reason) to Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty.

Also where, we can also find the large depiction of the Disney Destiny in its stylized cross-sectional form, serving as a map (of sorts) to where the venues are on the ship.

Similar to other ships in the Wish Class, you’ll also find the name of the ship prominently and beautifully embedded into the floor nearby.

Elsewhere, Fantasia art leads up to a beautifully animated depiction of Sorcerer Mickey, a great successor to a similar animated mural featuring Steamboat Willie that was found aboard the Disney Treasure. You can find this one in the same spot, just past the elevator lobby between the halves of 1923.

Elsewhere on these decks, guests can find images of Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie exploring familiar settings. We caught them exploring Greece as seen in Hercules, and a thorny environment like the one featured when Maleficent in Dragon from appears in Sleeping Beauty.

Near the UnTangled Salon on Deck 4, those walking by can stop and look at some stunning dimensional paper art depicting various films, including Tangled, as well as Encanto, Frozen, and The Little Mermaid.

Near some of the elevators on Deck 4, namely on the walls surrounding the Hercules symbol of the Gods carpet, you’ll find art from A Bug’s Life and The Rescuers.

Heading aft toward the Worlds of Marvel restaurant, we’ll also find another stunning carpet in the elevator lobby, this one featuring Sorcerer Mickey.

On the opposite side of Deck 4 from the Untangled Salon, guests will find Hook’s Barbery. The location also features a portrait of Captain Hook himself nearby, as well as other still life style art representing other villains, including Prince John from Robin Hood, the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Captain Hook from Peter Pan.

Of course, the Grand Hall celebrates all things Black Panther, and the space features a large swath of art from and inspired by the Marvel Studios film.

Up on Deck 5 near the Senses Spa, some Pirates fun can be found. On the opposite side of the ship, outside the Senses Fitness center, guests will find Prince John art.

Loki inspired tapestries can be found along the walls of the hallway near one of the entrances of Saga.

The Tartan-style carpeting brings us to Cafe Merida, themed to the Pixar movie, Brave. Look for Merida's family tree (of sorts) nearby as well.

Down the hall, a stunning image of several Disney Cruise Line ships between a world of heroes and a dark world of villains is also prominently displayed.

To get even more glimpses of the Disney Destiny, and the wonderful venues and experiences found aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to check out our Disney Destiny page. You can also see more of the stunning carpets and door decorations beyond these halls, in our stateroom doors and hallways page.


