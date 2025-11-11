Photos: A Hero's Welcome With Themed Hallways and Door Designs Aboard The New Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line passengers have long loved decorating their doors and embracing the fun of the ship, including the new room themes aboard the Wish class of ships. Now, with the Disney Destiny, even the carpets and door hangers (typically fish and seahorses on the older ships in the fleet) now have been injected with the various themes of the rooms.

On board, guests can stay in staterooms with art featuring the themes of:

The Incredibles

Hercules

Big Hero 6

Raya and the Last Dragon

Brave

Mulan

As such, the interior hallways and door hangers (which guests can receive notes and such or opt to extend with additional pockets and accessories) reflect this decor. It is also important to note that the exterior does not necessarily reflect the interior. For example, onboard we are staying in a room featuring The Incredibles, but our door hanger features a Baymax icon.

As you can see below, the Baymax head is featured above the stateroom number, with a stunning carpet below featuring the skyline of San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6. The room number on the door ditches the traditional Disney Cruise Line circular design and brings in a more horizontal placard with the number displayed. The colors vary by deck.

Two decks below 11, we head to deck 9 and find less red and a lot more green as carpets and insignia take on a Brave look. The carpets feature the woods and the Will O’ the Wisps, guiding folks to their home onboard. The medallion featuring the three bear brothers serves as the Door hangers here.

Down on Deck 7, guests can head to Mount Olympus with some stunning Hercules decor. The carpet stretches down the hallway, featuring the distinctly stylized clouds and lightning bolts indicative of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, and the pendant featuring the symbol of the Gods serves as the door hangar.

Back up on deck 12, which is home to the concierge-level staterooms, guests will find a floral pattern that might look right out of Fantasia. That’s because these special staterooms on board take on a Fantasia-theme. As such, the door hanger also features Sorcerer Mickey.

We got to see these new design embellishments as part of a special preview of the new ship. For more from this exciting adventure, be sure to check out our Disney Destiny page.

For more information about the different stateroom types and levels aboard the Disney Destiny, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist you with a voyage aboard this ship or any other in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.