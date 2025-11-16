Video: De Vil's Comes Alive with Villainous Vaudeville Fun Aboard the Disney Destiny
Check out the musical performance featuring Cruella and the ship's original characters Zayah and Gamble.
Disney Destiny’s maiden voyage is almost here, where adult guests will be invited into a piano bar experience inspired by Cruella De Vil.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, Disney Destiny is almost ready to welcome guests aboard for magical adventures at sea.
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to step aboard the new Wish-class ship for a preview of the amazing activities, experiences, and entertainment on the new vessel.
- One of Destiny's exclusive offerings includes an adults only bar inspired by 101 Dalmatians’ iconic villain Cruella De Vil.
- De Vil’s Piano Lounge is located on Deck 3 of the cruise ship, just off the Grand Hall.
- The intimate experience brings the character’s high-fashion black, white, and red color scheme to life with amazing decor you won’t want to miss.
- Of course, a piano lounge isn’t complete with a little entertainment.
- While enjoying a cocktail, other beverages, or small bites, guests may even get to see appearances by Cruella De Vil and the ship’s new original characters Zayah and Gamble.
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to enjoy the lounge’s new entertainment, which included live singing and villainous fun.
- The Disney Destiny is set to welcome guests aboard on November 20th, as it begins Caribbean cruises out of Fort Lauderdale.
- While a part of the same class of ship as the Wish and Treasure, the Destiny will have several unique offerings only available to guests embarking on the ship.
- This includes the Pirate-themed Cask & Cannon Tavern, the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge, and a brand new Broadway-style Hercules stage show!
- The ship also takes heavy inspiration from the heroes and villains of Marvel, with a Black Panther-themed lobby.
- For those looking to hit the open seas aboard the Disney Destiny, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line vacation needs.
