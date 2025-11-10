Meet The Two New Original Characters Aboard the Disney Destiny

The duo will serves as hosts to much of the fun while onboard the new ship.

Get your first look at two new original characters coming to the Disney Destiny, Zayah and Gamble, as the ship gets ready for its maiden voyage later this month.

What’s Happening:

Last month, we got a look at some additional entertainment offerings that were coming to the Disney Destiny, including two new original characters that will be hosting multiple shows.

Similar to Oleander and Sage, who appear on the Disney Treasure, the Disney Destiny is introducing us all to Zayah and Gamble.

These two characters serve as hosts to the different stories and legends throughout the ship, which also includes hosting their own shows - like the new “With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show,” which will take place in the Saga lounge of the ship.

We are now getting our first looks at the original characters, which also shows us that they won’t just be appearing in their own show, but throughout other activities, events, and entertainment throughout the ship.

This will also apparently include some pirate-themed fun in the new Cask and Cannon lounge.

The duo will also likely appear throughout the day in the Grand Hall of the ship, participating in shows on the main stage in the area. They will also appear with enchanted trunks “that react to the powerful energy and magic of classic Disney villains.

We are onboard the new Disney Destiny as the ship gets ready for its maiden voyage later this month on November 20th. Be sure to follow along at the Laughing Place Disney Destiny page, as we continue to discover new things and get closer looks at all that the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet has to offer.

