Photos: Foolish Sailors Welcomed the New Haunted Mansion Parlor Aboard Disney Destiny

The second iteration of the popular Disney Cruise Line spot has materialized.

The all-new Disney Destiny, the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is getting ready to make its maiden voyage later this month. We’re on board as part of a special preview of the new ship, and its venues - including the second iteration of the Haunted Mansion Parlor, which originally debuted on a sister of the Disney Destiny, the Disney Treasure.

Located in the same spot as the original on this latest Wish Class vessel (and replacing the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge aboard the Disney Wish), this special lounge is inspired by the classic attraction found at many of the Disney Parks, the Haunted Mansion.

In the new space, favorite characters from the Disney Parks attraction will materialize alongside some other more seafaring new additions, adding to the lore of the Haunted Mansion. The parlor is filled with eerie experiences and spooky design elements, including portraits that shift to reveal secrets of a ghostly sea captain and his captivating bride-to-be.

The design of the space is inspired by a first-class drawing room that would be found in more vintage oceanliners of the golden age, complete with the Haunted Mansion aesthetic. This includes the famous purple wallpaper, the fireplace mantel clock, and even that purple armchair that some say resembles a certain duck.

Along with tributes to the classic attraction, guests will be able to spot a special tribute to the late Disney Legend Rolly Crump, who played a significant role in the creation of the classic attraction.

While Disney Parks fans will love the design and inspiration of the space, the menu of special drinks is the real draw, some with special glasses that can be taken home.

Exclusive to the Disney Destiny, this wonderful space has been designated as an option for Disney Fairytale Weddings, starting with a cruise in May of 2026.

As this special preview cruise continues, be sure to follow Laughing Place and our Disney Destiny page.

