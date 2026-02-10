Disney Wish Moves to Europe as Disney Cruise Line Reveals Summer 2027 Itineraries
Plus Alaska and the Return of Marvel and Pixar Days at Sea!
Castaway Club members get those credit cards ready! We now know what Disney Cruise Line ships are going where in the Summer of 2027!
What’s Happening:
- Now that we’re over 1/12th of the way through 2026, it's now time to look ahead to the summer of 2027 - at least, in terms of planning a trip aboard the Disney Cruise Line.
- Ships will be repositioned, explore new destinations, and more to give fans a chance to explore the globe aboard Disney cruise ships, not to mention the brand new Disney Adventure, which will be positioned at its homeport in Singapore, offering exclusively at-sea voyages.
- Plus, we’ll also see the return of Marvel Day at Sea and Pixar Day at Sea returning to select sailings beginning in
January of 2027.
- Going ship by ship, the Disney Wish is ready to move and make its debut in Europe in 2027, offering three to 10-night itineraries that visit new destinations, including Zadar, Croatia; Trieste near Venice, Italy; and Hellesylt in Norway.
- The original classic vessels, the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, will head to Alaska once again. Both ships will offer seven night voyages from Vancouver, Canada, with the Disney Magic also offering six-night and eight-night voyages.
- The Disney Dream will once again return to Port Canaveral for the summer of 2027, with three and four-night sailings to The Bahamas with stops at Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- The Disney Fantasy will also be sailing from Port Canaveral, with four and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and select Caribbean ports. Guests can also choose a 10-night Southern Caribbean sailing for an extended tropical escape.
- The Disney Treasure will continue to embark on seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages from Port Canaveral.
- The Disney Destiny will continue to sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, offering three, four, and five-night voyages to The Bahamas and Caribbean, along with four seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Select voyages will also include visits to both Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- The Disney Adventure will continue sailing from Singapore with three and four-night all-at-sea itineraries from January through August.
- In January of 2027, Marvel Day at Sea and Pixar Day at Sea will return to select sailings. Marvel Day at Sea will return to the Disney Magic on select voyages sailing out of Galveston, Texas. This also includes the special event on two seven-night itineraries visiting The Bahamas for the first time.
- Pixar Day at Sea will be available on select five-night sailings aboard the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral.
- The booking windows for these voyages open to the general public on Monday, February 23. Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members get early access to these bookings, based on their tier, starting as early as Monday, February 16.
- For more information and to book any of these itineraries, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Wish Upon A European Star:
- As part of these new itineraries, the Disney Wish is making its European debut.
- Interestingly, this is the largest Disney Cruise Line ship to offer European itineraries in the history of the Disney Cruise Line.
- The Disney Wish was the first in the Wish Class (AKA Triton Class), with sister ships the Disney Treasure and the Disney Destiny, along with a fourth yet-to-be-named ship sibling that is currently under construction.
- While the original ships (Magic and Wonder) come in at 84,000 Gross Tons (GT), the Wish class comes in at 144,000 GT, with a capacity for 4,000 passengers. This is an increase not only from the original ships, but the Dream Class as well, with those ships (the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy) clocking in at 130,000 GT with a capacity for about 3500 passengers.
- The original two classes also celebrated the classic ocean liner experience, whereas the new Wish class threw most of that idea out the window in favor of celebrating Disney stories at sea. As an example, this means that lounges went from a classic art-deco inspired spaces or a simple lounge celebrating city skylines around the world, into replicas of park experiences like the Haunted Mansion or Jungle Cruise, or adopting spaces from animated films like The Princess and the Frog, 101 Dalmatians, or even Marvel hits like Doctor Strange and a Star Wars experience that feel more at home in the parks than on a classic ocean liner.
