Pixar Day at Sea Returns to the Disney Fantasy for Summer 2027 Sailings
Join your favorite Pixar pals for a truly adventurous day at sea, on select 5-night itineraries sailing to The Bahamas.
In revealing their Summer 2027 itineraries, Disney Cruise Line revealed that Pixar Day at Sea will be returning to the Disney Fantasy next summer.
What's Happening:
- The popular Pixar Day at Sea, first introduced in 2023, will be back for summer sailings in 2027 aboard the Disney Fantasy.
- Specifically, these special sailings will take place on select five‑night sailings from Port Canaveral.
- Pixar Day at Sea features playful character moments, creative activities, and ship-wide experiences inspired by fan‑favorite Pixar films.
- Families enjoy a rootin’ tootin’ breakfast, a totally awesome pool party, themed activities and treats, and character encounters around every corner throughout a fun-filled day at sea that culminates with a Pixar Pals Celebration dance party and a deck show of incredible proportions.
- Some of the characters guests might come across include:
- Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story
- Mike and Sulley from Monster’s Inc.
- Edna Mode from The Incredibles
- Joy from Inside Out
- Miguel from Coco
- The booking windows for these voyages open to the general public on Monday, February 23.
- Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members get early access to these bookings, based on their tier, starting as early as Monday, February 16.
- For more information and to book any of these itineraries, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- Disney Cruise Line has unveiled their Summer 2027 itineraries, with the Disney Wish making a debut in Europe.
- Singapore Airport travelers can experience a new form of transportation fun as the Disney Adventure has taken over their Wonderfall experience.
- After passing through the Panama Canal, the Disney Adventure officially arrived in Los Angeles, completing a record-breaking leg of its global repositioning voyage.
- Disney Cruise Line has made waves with a social media teaser suggesting that a Wish-class vessel is heading to the United Kingdom!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com