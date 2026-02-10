Pixar Day at Sea Returns to the Disney Fantasy for Summer 2027 Sailings

Join your favorite Pixar pals for a truly adventurous day at sea, on select 5-night itineraries sailing to The Bahamas.
by |
Tags: , , ,

In revealing their Summer 2027 itineraries, Disney Cruise Line revealed that Pixar Day at Sea will be returning to the Disney Fantasy next summer.

What's Happening:

  • The popular Pixar Day at Sea, first introduced in 2023, will be back for summer sailings in 2027 aboard the Disney Fantasy.
  • Specifically, these special sailings will take place on select five‑night sailings from Port Canaveral.
  • Pixar Day at Sea features playful character moments, creative activities, and ship-wide experiences inspired by fan‑favorite Pixar films.
  • Families enjoy a rootin’ tootin’ breakfast, a totally awesome pool party, themed activities and treats, and character encounters around every corner throughout a fun-filled day at sea that culminates with a Pixar Pals Celebration dance party and a deck show of incredible proportions.
  • Some of the characters guests might come across include:
    • Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story
    • Mike and Sulley from Monster’s Inc.
    • Edna Mode from The Incredibles
    • Joy from Inside Out
    • Miguel from Coco
  • The booking windows for these voyages open to the general public on Monday, February 23.
  • Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members get early access to these bookings, based on their tier, starting as early as Monday, February 16. 
  • For more information and to book any of these itineraries, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

More Disney Cruise Line News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com