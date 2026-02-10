Disney Adventure Takes Over Singapore Airport's Wonderfall Display

The new show promises the fun Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters that guests will find aboard the new ship.

Guests traveling via air through Singapore’s airport can now get a unique glimpse at another way to leave the country via ship, thanks to a new show featuring the new Disney Adventure.

What’s Happening:

A new display has taken over the Wonderfall at the Singapore Changi Airport, for the first time since its launch in 2023.

Now, travelers who stop by and see the dazzling display will be treated to a brand new show inspired by the seven themed areas onboard the new Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Adventure.

The new show, representing the distinct and heavily-IP based areas of the new ship, features characters like Mickey and Minnie, friends from Toy Story, Big Hero 6, Moana, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more.

The new show runs daily with screenings every 30 minutes in the airport’s Terminal 2, Departure Hall, from now until the end of May.

Adventure On Approach:

The new Disney Adventure is currently en route to its new homeport in Singapore, after stopping at both Port Canaveral, Florida, and more recently - the port of Los Angeles, in California.

Once in Singapore, the ship will take its maiden voyage on March 10, welcoming guests aboard the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Onboard, guests will experience distinct neighborhoods throughout, themed to timeless Disney, Pixar, and Marvel stories.

This also includes Disney Cruise Line’s first roller coaster at sea and other real attractions in the ship’s Marvel Landing area, and exclusive live entertainment like what can be found in Moana’s Wayfinder Bay at the rear of the ship.

The ship will remain homeported in Singapore for a minimum of five years.

For more information about the new ship, be sure to check out our Disney Adventure archive. To book your voyage aboard the new ship, or any other in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!



