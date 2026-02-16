Photos: Bluey and Bingo Begin Their High-Seas Adventure Aboard the Disney Dream
Guests sailing aboard the Disney Dream can now meet with the adorable duo throughout their voyage.
Everybody's favorite lovable pups Bluey and Bingo are now meeting with guests on the seven seas aboard the Disney Dream.
What's Happening:
- Bluey and Bingo are taking over Disney Cruise Line and Disney Parks in a big way in 2026, and it's all begun with the duo's appearance aboard the Disney Dream.
- Guests can spend some time meeting and interacting with Bluey and Bingo or get the whole family moving at the high-energy Wakey Wakey, a lively morning celebration. Or take part in Who’s Behind the Curtain, a family game show that ends in a dance party for all.
- The Pyjama Bash offers up freeze dancing, interactive games, and a special character appearance.
- While onboard the Disney Dream, we caught Bluey and Bingo appearing in the D Lounge venue, which has been decked out with Bluey art on the LED screens.
- Domestic sailings aboard the Disney Dream will continue to feature Bluey and Bingo sporadically throughout sailings, and they'll also be coming to the Disney Wish starting in June 2026.
- Be sure to check the Disney Cruise Line app during your sailing for exact times.
- Over at Walt Disney World, beginning in summer 2026, Bluey fans will want to head to Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom for the chance to play and dance with Bluey and Bingo!
- At Disneyland, Bluey will take over the Fantasyland Theatre for a brand new experience called Bluey’s Best Day Ever!
