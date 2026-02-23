Photos: Hatbox Ghost Haunted Mansion Magnetic Phone Grip & Stand Arrives at Disney Springs

He’s followed you home… and now he’s holding your phone. A frightfully fun new accessory has materialized at Disney Springs, the Hatbox Ghost Haunted Mansion Magnetic Phone Grip & Stand, inspired by one of the most legendary characters from Haunted Mansion. This eerie new tech accessory blends spooky style with everyday functionality.

The design features the infamous Hatbox Ghost, known for his chilling disappearing head effect inside the Haunted Mansion attraction. The phone grip captures his sinister grin and signature top hat, bringing a bit of grim, grinning ghost energy to your device. The Hatbox Ghost holds a special place in Haunted Mansion lore, making this accessory a must-have for Doom Buggy devotees.

Hatbox Ghost Magnetic Phone Grip & Stand - $34.99

The new phone grip isn’t just for show. Designed with mag-safe magnetic functionality, it easily attaches to compatible devices and cases, offering a secure hold while texting, scrolling, or snapping park photos.

It also doubles as a stand, making it perfect for:

Watching attraction POV videos

Propping up your phone during mobile ordering breaks

Displaying your screen hands-free at home or work

The Hatbox Ghost Magnetic Phone Grip & Stand is now available at select retail locations throughout Walt Disney World, while supplies last.

