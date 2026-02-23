Photos: New Disney Character Plush Flower Stems Bloom at Disney Springs

Forget roses, Disney Springs is blooming with something much more adorable. Plush flower stems have arrived at World of Disney, and they’re as adorable as they are collectible. Sold individually in a variety of bright colors, each soft flower features a beloved Disney character nestled at the center. Now you can create a custom bouquet filled with your favorite characters, or surprise a friend or loved one with a bloom that lasts forever.

Each plush stem is designed like a classic flower, complete with soft petals and a long green stem, but instead of a traditional floral center, guests will find fan-favorite Disney characters peeking out from the middle. Each character plush is styled in a rounded, ultra-soft design that closely resembles the beloved Tsum Tsum plush line that was once sold in the United States, making these flowers feel like a sweet callback for longtime collectors. The stems are sold individually, allowing guests to mix and match characters and petal colors to create a personalized bouquet.

Red Minnie Mouse Plush Flower Stem - $16.99

Orange Winnie the Pooh Plush Flower Stem - $16.99

Yellow Dale Plush Flower Stem - $16.99

Green Chip Plush Flower Stem - $16.99

Blue Mickey Mouse Plush Flower Stem - $16.99

Purple Stitch Plush Flower Stem - $16.99

