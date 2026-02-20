Photos: Pixar's "Hoppers" Hops Over to AMC Theatres at Disney Springs
The 24 screen movie theater is decked out for Pixar's "Hoppers" two weeks ahead of its release.
AMC Theatres at Disney Springs is decked out in celebration of Pixar's latest film Hoppers.
What’s Happening:
- While Disney Springs this morning, we spotted some new decor at the AMC Theatres for Pixar's Hoppers, which is set for release in just two weeks!
- New banners, billboards, and a photo opportunity feature Mabel and some of the other characters from the film, including the viral sensation Tom Lizard.
- With such a prominent movie theater in the Walt Disney World Resort, this serves as the perfect place to promote Disney's latest movies.
- In the last year, we've seen banners and billboards for such films as:
- When seeing Hoppers at AMC Theatres, you can pick up a number of special novelty items.
More on Hoppers:
- In Hoppers, we’ll follow Mabel – a nature student – who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma – but now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it.
- That’s when she discovers the Hoppers – scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry.
- The voice cast also includes Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha) and Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka).
- Multi-Grammy winning artist SZA is providing the end credits song for the film, titled "Save the Day."
- Catch Hoppers in theaters everywhere when it arrives on March 6, 2026.
