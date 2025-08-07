Disney Springs Gets Freakier: AMC Theatres Debuts New Decorations for "Freakier Friday"

We are two days away from the theatrical debut of Freakier Friday, and the AMC Theatres location at Disney Springs is decked out and ready to welcome moviegoers into the body-swapping sequel.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Freakier Friday decorations.

decorations. Located at Disney Springs, the theatre is covered in new banners and billboards showing off the return of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as the Ultimate mother-daughter duo.

Guests visiting the shopping district will also find a billboard photo opportunity near the theater.

Mirroring the plot of 2003’s Freaky Friday , Anna is getting remarried, merging her family with her fiance Eric (Manny Jacinto).

, Anna is getting remarried, merging her family with her fiance Eric (Manny Jacinto). Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and Eric’s daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) don’t get along, and, after a tarot card reading gone wrong, Tess, Anna, Harper, and Lily will switch bodies, forcing them to see life through each other's perspectives.

While managing the switch with two people was hard enough, Anna and Tess will find themselves trapped in the bodies of Harper and Lily who have set out on a mission to ruin Anna and Eric’s engagement.

You can check out Freakier Friday when it hits theaters on August 8th.

How is Freakier Friday:

Earlier this week, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new film.

For those wondering if the sequel is merely nostalgia bait, it is far from it.

Managing to cater to both the millennial audiences who grew up with the film and younger audiences looking for a good family adventure, Freakier Friday is a return to form of sorts for Disney’s family-entertainment focus.

is a return to form of sorts for Disney’s family-entertainment focus. You can read our full review here

The film was also certified fresh

Read More Walt Disney World: