Photos: Disney Springs AMC Theatres Goes Wild for "Zootopia 2"

As Zootopia 2 gets closer to its November 26th release, Disney Springs’ AMC Theatres location has been decked out for the upcoming Disney Animation sequel.

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted new decor at AMC Theatres in celebration of Zootopia 2.

New banners, a photo op, billboards, projects, and a themed carpet feature the new and returning characters from the hit film, including Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, Clawhauser, Flash, Gary De’Snake, and more!

The movie, which hits theaters on November 26th, will pick up where Zootopia left off.

Rookie officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are assigned a high-stakes mission by Chief Bogo that could determine their future in the ZPD.

Their investigation brings them face-to-face with Gary De’Snake, a mysterious pit viper whose arrival threatens the balance of the entire metropolis.

To crack the case amid pressure from the ZPD and competing outside interests, they must go undercover in unfamiliar corners of the city.

Their deep-cover work tests their partnership as they uncover a hidden conspiracy involving the growing presence of reptiles around Zootopia.

While fans still have a week and a half to go, there's a new way to immerse yourselves into the animal metropolis at Animal Kingdom.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, a new show in the Tree of Life Theater, takes place on Zoogether Day.

Guests are able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."

Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps for the attraction, with Zootopia director Byron Howard and writer Jared Bush having their hand in the experience.

Make sure you check out Tony’s review of the new attraction.

