We Know What's In This One: New Blind Box Retail Destination Coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World
No word about VinylMation though, calm down die-hards.
Walt Disney World is getting ready for the arrival of a new retail experience coming soon to Disney Springs, jumping on a retail trend that is gaining in popularity.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has announced the opening date for a new retail destination that is coming to Disney Springs at the Floridian destination.
- Located inside the Marketplace Co-Op, guests will soon be able to find the new Disney Drop Shop, a go-to destination for blind box releases and exclusive merchandise.
- The new location will feature favorite collectible brands, like Cosbi, Beast Kingdom, and Pop Mart, all of which have partnered with Disney to bring blind boxes of favorite characters from the worlds of Disney Animation, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.
- The new retail location will open on November 21st at the Marketplace Co-Op, which is located inside the Marketplace district of Disney Springs, closer to the Rainforest Cafe side of Walt Disney World’s retail, dining and Entertainment hub.
- Marketplace Co-Op, which opened back in 2014 at Disney Springs, is a merchandise destination that typically serves as a testing space for new Disney retail concepts, shops and products (though some have stayed for quite some time).
- The new Disney Drop Shop appears to be one of those ideas, not quite ready yet for a full brick and mortar store. Those wishing to check out the new location and the blind box offerings within will have to join a virtual waitlist to gain entry to the location.
- No discounts will apply at this location.
- Blind box collectibles are mystery toys from a themed series, sold in a sealed box with unknown contents until opened, though images of the full series are typically featured on the box.
- This format creates a thrill of surprise and a "treasure hunt" experience, as collectors may receive a common figure or a rare "chase" figure.
- The trend, which originated in Japan, has grown into a global phenomenon driven by social media, with major brands and retailers like Miniso and Pop Mart expanding into new markets.
- Disney Parks are no stranger to them either, having various similar ideas over the years, but more specifically a Pop Mart standalone pop-up location is also part of Disney Village at the Disneyland Paris Resort.
- For more information about visiting the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Springs, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney planning needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com