Photos/Video: Ditch the 3D Glasses! Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Returns, Now in 2D
The fan-favorite family ride debuts a refreshed 2D presentation following a short refurbishment at EPCOT.
After a brief closure, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT is back, and this time it’s serving up a fresh 2D-licious perspective!
What’s Happening:
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure recently closed for a temporary refurbishment and has now reopened with an exciting update: the attraction has been converted to a 2D version.
- While the ride’s whimsical journey through Gusteau’s Paris restaurant remains, the new 2D format offers a fresh perspective on the story, making it easier for guests of all ages to enjoy the experience.
- Guests can once again shrink down to the size of a rat and follow Remy through the bustling kitchen, charming Parisian streets, and vibrant dining areas in a crisp, 2D presentation that highlights the ride’s intricate details and animation in a whole new way.
- One of the scooters outside the attraction has also returned after some time away.
- The park map has been updated to reflect this change in the attraction as well, removing “3D” from the attraction’s description.
- Check out our ride through of the newly 2D Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
