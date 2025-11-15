Event Review - The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Delights as Always with More on the Menu Than Ever

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returned to Walt Disney World this weekend and it was as great as ever. The event spans two nights and gives guests a chance to enjoy unlimited food and drinks from some of the amazing restaurants featured at the resort, as well as all over the world.

This year's event featured 27 different food stations and 85 beverage stations, offering everything from seafood to desserts and wine to specialty cocktails. And while some of the resorts very popular restaurants - like Todd English’s bluezoo, Il Mulino, Amare and Rosa Mexicano - delivered some delicious offerings, the big standout was newcomer Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina. The resort's newest restaurant served up a Red Wine Braised Wagyu Short Rib that drew a line for the duration of the four-hour event.

Some of the other standout dishes included the Elote Corn Ribs from Rosa Mexicano, the Fried Chicken Slider from Lagoon and the Sabich from Amare.

And of course, you couldn't end your unlimited dining experience without dessert. the Swan and Dolphin pastry team cooked up some amazing sweet treats, like a Blood Orange Guava Crème Brûlée, a Green Tea, Lime Mango Mousse Dome and something simply called "The Cherry." All of these were as delicious as they looked.

As for the drinks, those aforementioned 85 drinks stations served up wines from France, Italy, Spain New Zealand and even a faraway land known as California. And if wine isn't for you, there were plenty of beers, seltzers, ciders and more available around the event. The most pleasant surprise of the event was a Kraken Rum station, which offered Mai Tai's made with the spiced black rum.

And then of course, there was the entertainment. Live music was found around every turn, including on the main stage in front of the Dolphin. Another live band could be found in the "For the Love of Florida" section while a musical duo entertained the crowd in the Bubbles Lounge. There was no shortage of entertainment at this year's event.

Another returning favorite for the event was the midway games over in the Carnival Corner section of the event. Guests could win prizes playing classic games like the ring toss, roller bowler and more.

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic continues to be one of the best events of the year at Walt Disney World. With dozens of delicious bites and more than enough unique drink offerings available, there is something for everyone. I cannot recommend this event enough when it returns in 2026.