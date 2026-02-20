Black Tap's Famous CrazyShakes Coming to Disney Springs for Limited-Time Pop-Up
Indulge in Instagrammable delights when this special pop-up opens at Disney Springs next month.
Downtown Disney staple Black Tap is bringing their infamous CrazyShakes to the east coast, specifically to Disney Springs.
What's Happening:
- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, which has been serving unique burgers and out-of-this-world shakes since 2019 at the Disneyland Resort, is heading to Walt Disney World!
- Sadly, we won't have a full restaurant at Disney Springs, but rather a CrazyShake by Black Tap pop-up location – opening in March for a limited time.
- Choose from an array of Instagrammable shakes, including the Special Edition Mickey Mouse Shake — rimmed with vanilla frosting, Mickey sprinkles, and topped with a homemade Mickey-shaped crispy treat, rock candy, whipped cream, and a cherry.
- Details regarding the pop-up's location or closing date have not been revealed at this time.
- Take a tour of the Downtown Disney location in our video from its opening in May 2019 below:
