Black Tap's Famous CrazyShakes Coming to Disney Springs for Limited-Time Pop-Up

Downtown Disney staple Black Tap is bringing their infamous CrazyShakes to the east coast, specifically to Disney Springs.

What's Happening:

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, which has been serving unique burgers and out-of-this-world shakes since 2019 at the Disneyland Resort , is heading to Walt Disney World !

Sadly, we won't have a full restaurant at Disney Springs, but rather a CrazyShake by Black Tap pop-up location – opening in March for a limited time.