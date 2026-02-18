Portraits of Courage Extended: President Bush’s Veteran Tribute Remains at EPCOT Through July 2026
The American Adventure continues to host the former Commander-in-Chief's artwork, celebrating America's 250th anniversary.
Disney’s commitment to honoring military service members takes center stage this year as a touching exhibit receives a significant extension at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- The Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors exhibit has been extended through the July 4th weekend of 2026.
- The extension is part of Disney's broader celebration of America's 250th anniversary.
- Located in The American Adventure Pavilion, the gallery features over 60 vibrant oil paintings by former President George W. Bush, depicting service members he has personally known since leaving office.
- The exhibit highlights resources like "Check-In," a tool connecting veterans and their families to high-quality mental and brain healthcare at no cost.
- Check out our full tour of Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors from the exhibit’s opening last summer.
- A companion special, Our America: Portraits of Courage, is now available on Hulu and ABC News Live, offering deep dives into the stories of veterans like U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew S. Ayers.
What They're Saying:
- Matthew S. Ayers, U.S. Army Sgt: “Having the exhibit at Disney, you’re going to get people from all over the world that see it. I hope that they see that it’s something special. Some of these guys lost some limbs, other guys ended up with traumatic brain injuries, and just to have some appreciation, that’s pretty cool.”
About The American Adventure Pavilion:
- The main attraction features 35 Audio-Animatronics figures, making it one of the most complex shows in Disney history, anchored by hosts Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain.
- The rotunda, where Portraits of Courage is often highlighted, is home to the Voices of Liberty.
- Recently for President's Day, the Voices of Liberty performed echo sets, where the acoustically perfect dome amplifies and purifies their sound.
- The show’s finale song, "Golden Dream," is one of the most memorable original compositions in EPCOT history.
