Construction on Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Monstropolis area continues with exterior work on the former Muppet*Vision 3D theatre.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place recently had the chance to check out the recent construction at Walt Disney World, including an updated look at Monstropolis.

The new Monsters, Inc. area takes over the former Grand Avenue section of the park, transforming the former Muppet-themed miniland into the bustle streets from the Pixar film.

While much of the construction isn’t visible to the public, some of the closer buildings to the construction fence are receiving exterior work, including the facade of the former Muppet*Vision 3D and the Gonzo’s Royal Flush bathroom area attached to PizzeRizzo.

The front of the theatre, which, according to the concept artwork, will become The Glob Theatre, has been stripped of much of the faux brickwork that decorated the building.

The same work is happening on the facade of Gonzo’s Royal Flush, which we saw spray painted construction indicators in our last update.

In addition to the rethemed PizzeRizzo and theatre, the area will receive the iconic Harryhausen’s sushi restaurant as well as the headlining Monsters, Inc. door coaster.

No opening timeframe has been announced, but fans can expect it to be at least a few years before the new land welcomes guests.

The Muppets are Movin’ Along:

While Muppets fans were devastated by the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, the chaotic Jim Henson characters are heading to a new home on the other side of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Taking over for Aerosmith, Electric Mayhem will welcome guests aboard Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets starting summer 2026.

In preparation for the changes, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will hold its last headlining ride on March 1st, 2026.

Read More Imagineering:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



