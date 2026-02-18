Photos: Exterior Work Continues on New Monstropolis Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Scary feet, scary feet, scary feet, and some brick work!
Construction on Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Monstropolis area continues with exterior work on the former Muppet*Vision 3D theatre.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place recently had the chance to check out the recent construction at Walt Disney World, including an updated look at Monstropolis.
- The new Monsters, Inc. area takes over the former Grand Avenue section of the park, transforming the former Muppet-themed miniland into the bustle streets from the Pixar film.
- While much of the construction isn’t visible to the public, some of the closer buildings to the construction fence are receiving exterior work, including the facade of the former Muppet*Vision 3D and the Gonzo’s Royal Flush bathroom area attached to PizzeRizzo.
- The front of the theatre, which, according to the concept artwork, will become The Glob Theatre, has been stripped of much of the faux brickwork that decorated the building.
- The same work is happening on the facade of Gonzo’s Royal Flush, which we saw spray painted construction indicators in our last update.
- In addition to the rethemed PizzeRizzo and theatre, the area will receive the iconic Harryhausen’s sushi restaurant as well as the headlining Monsters, Inc. door coaster.
- No opening timeframe has been announced, but fans can expect it to be at least a few years before the new land welcomes guests.
The Muppets are Movin’ Along:
- While Muppets fans were devastated by the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, the chaotic Jim Henson characters are heading to a new home on the other side of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Taking over for Aerosmith, Electric Mayhem will welcome guests aboard Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets starting summer 2026.
- In preparation for the changes, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will hold its last headlining ride on March 1st, 2026.
Read More Imagineering:
- The Real Horses of Orange County: Extra Magic Featured in This Year's "Hurry Home" Lunar New Year World of Color Pre-Show
- Imagineers Sign the Final Steel Beam To Be Installed on the Encanto Show Building at Disney's Animal Kingdom
- New "Imagineer That" Episode Looks at How Trackless Rides Like Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Work
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com