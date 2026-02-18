Nature's Plan Will Shine Above: Preview New and Returning Flavors for the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Disney using "Listen to the Land" in a promotional piece was not on my 2026 bingo card!

You won't have to make believe that you're a tiny little seed for much longer, as the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is almost upon us! With just a couple weeks to go, a new video is giving us our first glimpse at this year's food offerings.

What's Happening:

In a similar vein to videos created for Disney Jollywood Nights and Festival of the Arts, this new video features Noah in a decidedly 70's look, not only showcasing some food, but signing the classic "Listen to the Land" song while doing it.

Noah is seen in the greenhouses of Living with the Land singing the classic EPCOT song while the attraction's boats pass by. As he goes on to present the Flower & Garden food, that is interspersed with more sections of the song.

But you're really here for the food, so let's take a look at the items showcased in the video: Blackened Fish Slider – Florida Fresh



Ceviche – La Isla Fresca

Avocado Toast – BRUNCHCOT

Strawberry-Basil Lemonade – Beach Grub

Trio of Dips and Chips – Yacht Grub

Coconut Panna Cotta – Nectar Hosted by AdventHealth

Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail – EPCOT Farmers Feast

Coconut-Chocolate Flan Bizcocho – La Isla Fresca

Miso Cola-Glazed Sticky Pork Ribs – Trowel & Trellis

Chicken and Waffles – The Honey Bee-stro

Limoncello-Basil Sparkling Cocktail – Yacht Grub

Take a look at the fun new video for yourself below, featuring Disney fan Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz.

More on the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival:

The colorful celebration will take place this year from March 4 to June 1.

In addition to the numerous topiaries, gardens, and displays that are part of the annual festival, several delicious Outdoor Kitchens will also be available once again.

Plus, the Garden Rocks Concert Series will bring nationally known acts to the American Gardens Stage throughout the event.

We recently got a look at some of the merchandise items featuring Orange Bird and Spike the Bee for this year's festival.

Topiaries have already begun to spring up around EPCOT, including a new home for Figment.