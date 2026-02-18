Nature's Plan Will Shine Above: Preview New and Returning Flavors for the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney using "Listen to the Land" in a promotional piece was not on my 2026 bingo card!
You won't have to make believe that you're a tiny little seed for much longer, as the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is almost upon us! With just a couple weeks to go, a new video is giving us our first glimpse at this year's food offerings.
What's Happening:
- In a similar vein to videos created for Disney Jollywood Nights and Festival of the Arts, this new video features Noah in a decidedly 70's look, not only showcasing some food, but signing the classic "Listen to the Land" song while doing it.
- Noah is seen in the greenhouses of Living with the Land singing the classic EPCOT song while the attraction's boats pass by. As he goes on to present the Flower & Garden food, that is interspersed with more sections of the song.
- But you're really here for the food, so let's take a look at the items showcased in the video:
- Blackened Fish Slider – Florida Fresh
- Ceviche – La Isla Fresca
- Avocado Toast – BRUNCHCOT
- Strawberry-Basil Lemonade – Beach Grub
- Trio of Dips and Chips – Yacht Grub
- Coconut Panna Cotta – Nectar Hosted by AdventHealth
- Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail – EPCOT Farmers Feast
- Coconut-Chocolate Flan Bizcocho – La Isla Fresca
- Miso Cola-Glazed Sticky Pork Ribs – Trowel & Trellis
- Chicken and Waffles – The Honey Bee-stro
- Limoncello-Basil Sparkling Cocktail – Yacht Grub
- Take a look at the fun new video for yourself below, featuring Disney fan Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz.
More on the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival:
- The colorful celebration will take place this year from March 4 to June 1.
- In addition to the numerous topiaries, gardens, and displays that are part of the annual festival, several delicious Outdoor Kitchens will also be available once again.
- Plus, the Garden Rocks Concert Series will bring nationally known acts to the American Gardens Stage throughout the event.
- We recently got a look at some of the merchandise items featuring Orange Bird and Spike the Bee for this year's festival.
- Topiaries have already begun to spring up around EPCOT, including a new home for Figment.
