Disney Parks Edition: Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz Performs a Theme Park Version of "12 Days of Christmas"

FIIIIIIVVVEEE GUUUUYSS NAAAAMED BOB!
Have you ever wanted a Disney Parks version of the “12 Days of Christmas?” Well, thanks to Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz, now we have it!

What’s Happening:

  • Merry Christmas to all of you Disney nerds out there!
  • Popular Disney Parks content creator Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz is celebrating the holiday season with his own version of “12 Days of Christmas.”
  • The comedic performance, which he shared to TikTok, explores some of the Disney Parks fandoms favorite things. 
  • This includes some of Disney’s most famous Bobs, the Earl of Sandwich locations of Downtown Disney, hidden speakers, and capping off with Disney’s 12 theme parks around the world!
  • The performance also included a fun power point presentation, which hilariously complimented the altered song.
  • The festive and fun performance is definitely a must watch!

@noahsundaylefkowitz

What do you know about Disneyland’s Earl of Sandwhich lore? 👀 Written by Melissa Axel and yours truly #disneyparks #disneyland #waltdisneyworld #pushthetalkingtrashcan #disneychristmas

♬ original sound - Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz

Other Christmas Performances:

  • Over at EPCOT’s American Adventure, the spectacular Voices of Liberty held a special Christmas version of their iconic a capella performances. 
  • You can check out the video below:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
