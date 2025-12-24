Disney Parks Edition: Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz Performs a Theme Park Version of "12 Days of Christmas"

Have you ever wanted a Disney Parks version of the “12 Days of Christmas?” Well, thanks to Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz, now we have it!

What’s Happening:

Merry Christmas to all of you Disney nerds out there!

Popular Disney Parks content creator Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz is celebrating the holiday season with his own version of “12 Days of Christmas.”

The comedic performance, which he shared to TikTok, explores some of the Disney Parks fandoms favorite things.

This includes some of Disney’s most famous Bobs, the Earl of Sandwich locations of Downtown Disney, hidden speakers, and capping off with Disney’s 12 theme parks around the world!

The performance also included a fun power point presentation, which hilariously complimented the altered song.

The festive and fun performance is definitely a must watch!

Other Christmas Performances:

Over at EPCOT’s American Adventure, the spectacular Voices of Liberty held a special Christmas version of their iconic a capella performances.

You can check out the video below:

