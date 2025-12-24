Disney Parks Edition: Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz Performs a Theme Park Version of "12 Days of Christmas"
FIIIIIIVVVEEE GUUUUYSS NAAAAMED BOB!
Have you ever wanted a Disney Parks version of the “12 Days of Christmas?” Well, thanks to Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz, now we have it!
What’s Happening:
- Merry Christmas to all of you Disney nerds out there!
- Popular Disney Parks content creator Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz is celebrating the holiday season with his own version of “12 Days of Christmas.”
- The comedic performance, which he shared to TikTok, explores some of the Disney Parks fandoms favorite things.
- This includes some of Disney’s most famous Bobs, the Earl of Sandwich locations of Downtown Disney, hidden speakers, and capping off with Disney’s 12 theme parks around the world!
- The performance also included a fun power point presentation, which hilariously complimented the altered song.
- The festive and fun performance is definitely a must watch!
Other Christmas Performances:
- Over at EPCOT’s American Adventure, the spectacular Voices of Liberty held a special Christmas version of their iconic a capella performances.
- You can check out the video below:
