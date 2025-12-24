Photos: New World Showcase Themed Table Toppers Arrive at EPCOT

Out with the boring tables, in with the fun!

Instead of placing your EPCOT festival treats on a boring old table, you can now make use of these World Showcase themed table covers.

Around World Showcase, the standard black tables commonly found alongside World Showcase Lagoon, have been decorated with new themed toppers. These hard plastic, removable toppers feature the classic World Showcase logo and add a little extra flair to the otherwise standard tables.

This is a fun addition as we enter the last week of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays – with the final day being Tuesday, December 30th. Check out our complete coverage from the event's opening day.

