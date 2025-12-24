Photos: The Japan Pavilion's Garden House Reopens After Refurbishment

The bar returns with the popular Violet Sake specialty cocktail.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , ,

On a recent trip to EPCOT, Laughing Place had the chance to visit the Japan Pavilion’s freshly refurbished Garden House. 

What’s Happening:

  • Merry Christmas Eve from EPCOT. 
  • Enjoying the holiday magic throughout the World Showcase, Laughing Place took a moment to stop at the Japan Pavilion’s reopened Garden House. 

  • The bar, which features cocktails, beer, sake, and wine from Japan, is a perfect place to grab a delicious adult beverage. 

  • Reopening on December 19th, the popular Violet Sake returned to the updated menu.
  • The beverage is a gorgeous purple color, and is a sake cocktail enhanced with desert pear syrup and lime juice. 

  • Regardless of whether you are drinking around the world or just looking for a nice drink to enjoy Luminous, Garden House is definitely a great choice for grabbing a beverage. 
  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good