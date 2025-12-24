Photos: The Japan Pavilion's Garden House Reopens After Refurbishment
The bar returns with the popular Violet Sake specialty cocktail.
On a recent trip to EPCOT, Laughing Place had the chance to visit the Japan Pavilion’s freshly refurbished Garden House.
What’s Happening:
- Merry Christmas Eve from EPCOT.
- Enjoying the holiday magic throughout the World Showcase, Laughing Place took a moment to stop at the Japan Pavilion’s reopened Garden House.
- The bar, which features cocktails, beer, sake, and wine from Japan, is a perfect place to grab a delicious adult beverage.
- Reopening on December 19th, the popular Violet Sake returned to the updated menu.
- The beverage is a gorgeous purple color, and is a sake cocktail enhanced with desert pear syrup and lime juice.
- Regardless of whether you are drinking around the world or just looking for a nice drink to enjoy Luminous, Garden House is definitely a great choice for grabbing a beverage.
