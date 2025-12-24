"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Store" Round Up for December 23rd

This week we look at the Aristocats 55th anniversary collection, Muppets x RSVLTS, Toy Fair's Crayola spotlight, Stitch at IKEA, and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 242 – December 23, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

We're Fur-Real! Disney Store is Celebrating 55 Years of "The Aristocats" with New Merchandise

Another Disney animated classic is celebrating a milestone anniversary, and this one will have you purring with delight! Fans can commemorate 55 years of The Aristocats with a new assortment of merchandise at Disney Store.

Crayola Brings Disney Creativity to Toy Fair 2025 with Mess-Free Art and Bluey Fun

Crayola is once again teaming up with Disney to deliver a colorful lineup of kid-friendly art sets unveiled at Toy Fair 2025, blending creativity, portability, and parent-approved ease of cleanup. From mess-free Color Wonder favorites and the playful expansion of Scribble Scrubbies with Bluey, to classic coloring kits designed for screen-free fun, these Disney-themed Crayola products are built to inspire imagination at home or on the go.

Photos: IKEA Burbank Features Disney Pop-Up Shop and Stitch Scavenger Hunt for 2025 Holiday Season

Much like what appeared at the Orlando IKEA location last week, today the Burbank IKEA unveiled its Disney pop-up shop and Stitch-themed scavenger hunt for the holiday season. Laughing Place was invited to tour the experience, and below are my photos from today's visit.

Pay Homage to Scott Van Pelt: Check Out New T-Shirt Designs Honoring the ESPN Personality

Scott Van Pelt, one of the biggest names at ESPN, is the inspiration for a new lineup of shirts from Homage. The vintage-inspired fandom brand has released 5 new designs honoring the longtime sports personality, all featuring the headphone and glasses logo and a screen printed signature.

Rock On! RSVLTS Goes Full Nostalgia with The Muppets Collection

Well, folks, it's never too long until you find The Muppets turning up in some awesome places, and this time the whole crew is hanging out at RSVLTS! LP's favorite lifestyle fashion brand just dropped a new collection featuring beloved characters like Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and The Electric Mayhem, and longtime fans of The Muppet Show won't want to miss out on these styles.

Photos: New Mickey Sunglasses Colors Debut at Walt Disney World

If you’ve been waiting for a new excuse to upgrade your park-day look, we’ve found just the accessory for you! A fan-favorite accessory with international Disney cred has officially expanded its lineup at Walt Disney World. New color variations of the iconic Mickey sunglasses that were previously made wildly popular at Tokyo Disneyland have begun popping up around the parks, giving guests even more stylish ways to block the Florida sun while repping the world’s most famous mouse.

Press Start on Holiday Magic: Disney Video Games Perfect for Gifting

The holidays are here, and for Disney fans, that means a spectacular lineup of video game adventures inspired by some of the most iconic worlds in entertainment. Whether you’re shopping for seasoned gamers, families looking for a new couch-co-op adventure, or fans eager to leap into their favorite universes, this year’s slate brings something for everyone—action, exploration, storytelling, nostalgia, and even a little villainous mischief.

Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Action Figures During Final 2025 Fanstream

This morning during the final Hasbro Pulse Fanstream of 2025, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed some new Star Wars action figures coming to The Vintage Collection and The Black Series.



Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – December 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store - December 21-27

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Valentine's, Anniversaries, and More: New Products Teased for Late December Arrival at Disney Store

A quick look at the Disney Store website reveals that each of these new offerings (or collection in some cases) will be launching just after the Christmas Holiday, all available on December 29th. Let’s take a look at those items that were teased.

Now Open! lululemon Brings Fitness and Fashion to Downtown Disney

lululemon has opened its doors at Downtown Disney, within part of the former ESPN Zone building on the west end of the district. The store was initially slated to open in 2026, but has opened as of today, December 19th, just in time for some last minute holiday shopping!

Book Review: "The Art of Zootopia 2" — Inside Disney Animation’s Biggest Film of the Year

The Art of Zootopia 2 from Chronicle Books gives fans a rare peek behind the scenes at the making of the biggest film of the year. Lift up the Sorcerer Hat of Walt Disney Animation Studios for a look through early concepts, abandoned ideas, and iterative tweaks that ultimately led to Zootopia 2. Written by Kalikolehua Hurley, The Art of Zootopia 2 proudly displays the hard work that is easy to forget about when enjoying the studio’s latest masterpiece this holiday season.

Transform Your Disney+ Viewing Experience as the Streaming Service Arrives on Meta Quest

If you've ever wanted to add an extra level of immersion to your Disney+ viewing experience, then you're in luck – as Disney+ is now available on Meta Quest. You can now watch all the stories you know and love in an all-new way as Disney+ brings its library of shows and movies to Meta Quest.

Have a Toy Story Luau with New Plush Arrivals from Disney Store China

We love it when Disney Store introduces new items from their international locations, and today it's a wave of adorable plush from Disney Store China! Fans of Toy Story will adore these cuddly pals featuring characters from each film in the franchise.

Tokyo DisneySea Reveals More Details (and a Whole Lotta Blue!) for Upcoming 25th Anniversary Celebration

Fans can get ready to celebrate a quarter of a century of Tokyo DisneySea at the Tokyo Disney Resort as the park gets ready to celebrate the Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee early next year.

Just Walk Out: Kennedy Space Center Opens New Tech-Driven Pop-Up Store

Gateway Gifts has opened at the Kennedy Space Center for a limited-time, giving guests a seamless and hassle-free way to purchase items this holiday season. Featuring a curated selection of merchandise, the pop-up uses Just Walk Out RFID lanes by Amazon, allowing guests to grab what they need and head to the exit lane.

