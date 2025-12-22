Just Walk Out: Kennedy Space Center Opens New Tech-Driven Pop-Up Store
You'll want to hurry in to check it out, as it's only open for a limited time.
The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has opened a new, limited-time pop-up store featuring Amazon's Just Walk Out technology.
What's Happening:
- Gateway Gifts has opened at the Kennedy Space Center for a limited-time, giving guests a seamless and hassle-free way to purchase items this holiday season.
- Featuring a curated selection of merchandise, the pop-up uses Just Walk Out RFID lanes by Amazon, allowing guests to grab what they need and head to the exit lane.
- RFID tags are small labels attached to each item that communicate wirelessly with sensors at the exit, so the system knows what guests are buying and charges them automatically when they tap their credit card or phone to complete payment. This eliminates the need for traditional checkout lines, allowing guests to get back to exploring the visitor complex.
- The store exemplifies the same spirit of innovation that has powered space exploration for decades, utilizing cutting-edge technology to reimagine what’s possible and transform bold ideas into seamless, real-world experiences.
- This marks the first multi-week pop-up deployment of Amazon’s Just Walk Out RFID lane technology, making it a milestone activation for both the visitor complex and the technology itself.
- Gateway Gifts will be open through January 5th, 2026 inside Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex.
What They're Saying:
- Howard Schwartz, acting chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: “We’re always looking for innovative ways to use new technology that will improve the guest experience and the Gateway Gifts pop-up is a great example of how we’re doing that. This pop-up aligns with our commitment to innovation, immersive experiences, and partnerships that reflect the future of space exploration, all while ensuring our guests can spend less time waiting and more time enjoying the attractions, exhibits, and stories that make the visitor complex a must-see destination.”
Holidays in Space:
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new Holidays in Space drone show, which was filled with impressive displays of space-themed holiday cheer.
- Soundtracked by classic Christmas tunes, we were treated to a special launch countdown, rocket ships, galaxies, and even Santa Claus in a space suit.
- Check out a preview of the drone show spectacular and how else the complex is celebrating the holidays.
