Photos/Video: Holidays in Space Comes to Life in Kennedy Space Center's New Drone Show

The only thing on Earth that comes close to replicating the wonder of space is the holiday season, and now you can celebrate both at Kennedy Space Center’s Holidays in Space drone show!

What’s Happening:

Stars aren’t the only things twinkling in the sky this holiday season at Kennedy Space Center.

As part of their Holidays in Space celebration, the Florida space base is lighting up the sky with a brand new drone show.

Blending the wonder of space with the joy of the holidays, guests can experience an all-new drone show that journeys beyond Earth’s orbit and through NASA’s greatest programs.

Featuring over 600, the 10 minute show takes place every night at 6:50PM to close out the day during the holiday.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new Holidays in Space drone show, which was filled with impressive displays of space-themed holiday cheer.

Soundtracked by classic Christmas tunes, we were treated to a special launch countdown, rocket ships, galaxies, and even Santa Claus in a space suit.

Check out a preview of the drone show spectacular below:

Beyond the drone show, there are plenty of things to experience during the Holidays in Space celebration.

There are a wide array of decorations to be found throughout the visitor complex.

Beyond the drone show and the other amazing activities found at Kennedy Space Center, the event also offers dining packages and other holiday faire you wont wanna miss.

Visit the official Kennedy Space Center website to learn more!

