Bedford Bound: Universal Receives Planning Permission for United Kingdom Theme Park Resort Project

Construction is expected to begin in 2026 for completion by 2031.

Universal Destinations & Experiences has received planning permission for their proposed theme park in the United Kingdom from the local government – a huge milestone in the path to the resort's completion.

What's Happening:

Earlier this year, Universal Destinations & Experiences officially announced their intent to go ahead with building the company’s first-ever theme park and resort in the United Kingdom – specifically in Bedford, England.

Today, we got the news that the local government (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) approved Universal's request for planning permission to be granted by way of making a Special Development Order (SDO).

Further regulatory steps are to come along the road to the resort's eventual construction, including a statutory parliamentary review period. Still, this decision represents another important milestone for the project.

The proposed plans include an entertainment resort complex with a world-class theme park with several themed lands featuring Universal’s distinct brand of immersive storytelling, thrilling rides, innovative attractions and exciting entertainment.

Initial resort plans also feature a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

The development is reported to generate nearly £50 billion of economic benefit for the UK and will create thousands of new, high-quality jobs.

Additional news will be shared on the project’s website universalukproject.co.uk, and local residents will be kept abreast of the status of the project’s planning application.

Alongside the news of the planning permission approval came a letter from Page Thompson, President of New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences – which you can read below.

Letter from Page Thompson:

Today, I can share an important update on our plans to bring a new entertainment resort complex featuring a world-class theme park to Bedford. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has approved our request for planning permission to be granted by way of making a Special Development Order (SDO) and I would like to extend my thanks to them.

While there are still further steps to complete, including a statutory parliamentary review period, this decision represents another important milestone for the project. On behalf of the company, I want to express my sincere appreciation for the continued engagement from Bedford and the various communities surrounding our site, as well as the many other national and local stakeholders who have provided feedback and expressed such enthusiasm on the transformative nature of our project.

In the months ahead, we are committed to sharing progress as well as what to expect including job opportunities and how local businesses and suppliers can potentially work with us. The interest and support we’ve already seen from both local companies and residents has been incredibly encouraging.

In the meantime, please do continue to visit universalukproject.co.uk for relevant updates.

Sincerely,

Page Thompson

President of New Ventures,

Universal Destinations & Experiences